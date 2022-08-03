LASG: Why we sensitized students of LASU, LASUED on PVC

As the 2023 General Elections draw closer, the Lagos State Government has embarked on students’ sensitization programme on Permanent Voters Card (PVC) registration and collection. The state government specifically took the sensitisation campaign to the Lagos State University, Ojo and Lagos State University of Education, Ijanikin, where the students were also urged to join hands with government in building a new Nigeria.

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, who led top government officials to LASU, noted that registration and collection of Permanent Voters Card was a guaranteed license for participating in the nation’s electoral process. Wahab urged them to go out and register for their PVCs or pick them up from the INEC office if they have registered before. He stressed the need for more students’ participation in the electoral process which is a plus to nation building.

According to him, since youths/ students represent about 53.5% of the total population of the country, there is the need to carry them along and give them adequate orientation and enlightenment on leadership role and the need to participate in the electoral process towards choosing a Godfearing leader that is committed to infrastructure development and good governance.

The sensitization programme which was at the instance of the Office of the Special Adviser on Education (OSAE) in conjunction with the Students Union Governments (SUG) of both the Lagos State University (LASU) and Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) Ijanikin Campus had large turn-out of students who turned the sensitization programme into a carnival-like across all Faculties and Departments of the Universities. Wahab, who commended the Managements of the two institutions, (LASU and LASUED) for maintaining absolute peace on their campuses, promised that the state government would not relent on implementing policies that would prioritize the welfare of both students and staff of all the State-owned institutions, while he commended them for not joining the on-going Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike in appreciation of Governor Sanwo- Olu’s sustainable educational development policies in the state. The Special Adviser charged the students to take advantage of bringing registration centres to their campuses to register and collect their PVCs, noting that their PVC is the major weapon with which they can fight hunger and poverty while it could be used as well to sustain good governance. In her remarks, the Acting. Vice Chancellor of LASUED, Ijanikin Campus, Professor Bidemi Bilikis Lafiaji-Okuneye stated that the sensitization of students for PVC collection is a welcome development as it would give them the opportunity to perform their civic responsibilities as citizens of the country. Professor Lafiaji-Okuneye commended INEC for bringing registration centres to the two campuses, which she noted would help students to have easy access to registration.

