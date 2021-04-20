LASIEC fixes Lagos council election for July

Lagos State Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has announced that the Local Government and Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) election will hold in July this year.

LASIEC added that the poll for offices of Chairman, Vice-Chairman, and Councillors for the 20 Local Government Councils and 37 LCDAs would be free and fair.

Confirming the new date, Chairman, LASIEC, Justice Ayotunde Phillips (rtd), on Tuesday, disclosed that further details on the poll would be published very soon to guide political parties and their aspirants on the election.

Phillips, who assured Lagosians that the commission was committed to ensuring that the state council poll holds without rancour, stated that several steps had been taken earlier towards conducting a peaceful poll.

She said: “Election into the offices of Chairman, Vice Chairman and Councillors in the 20 Local Government Councils and 37 LCDAs in Lagos State is scheduled to hold in July 2021.

“LASIEC, the body charged with the statutory responsibility of electoral management and administration is committed to conducting a free, fair, credible and inclusive election. The Statutory Notice shall be published very soon.”

The LASIEC boss announcement came barely three weeks after she said that non-sensitive electoral materials including ballot boxes, for election have been dispatched to their 57 offices and rehabilitation of offices across the state.