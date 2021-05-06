News

LASIEC unveils new website ahead of council polls

Posted on

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has unveiled a new user-friendly website as part of its preparation for the forthcoming local council election in the state. The council poll is slated for Saturday, July 24. Speaking at the launching of the new website, Chairman of the commission, Hon. Justice Ayotunde Phillips (rtd), said the new website was faster, more secure, easier to navigate, and user-friendly. She said the website would further boost communication between the commission and her various stakeholders in the public, particularly at this crucial period of election preparations. Phillips enjoined members of the public to visit the website: www.lasiec.gov. ng and other social media handles of the commission on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and phone lines, for up-to-date, real-time and accurate information. Enquiries, complaints and feedback can also be communicated via these channels.

