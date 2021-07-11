Body & Soul

Lasisi Elenu, Don Jazzy featured in Pencilcomedian’s new web series

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Despite the slow pace of organizing shows and concerts as a result of the new normal; Multi-talented comedian cum actor Ogechi Nwanevu Cyril, otherwise known as Pencil have released three web series content that includes Banabas, Relationship Saga & Aboy and Mama as a means to provide quality entertainment contents and keep the Pencil Brand awaken in the minds of his teaming fans.

 

Speaking on the messages of the web series, Pencil disclosed that for Banabas which features the like of Lasisi Elenu, Don Jazzy, Heroes Daniels, Ada Jesus amongst others tells the story of a false and pretentious lifestyle of an average guy played by Pencil and as such with the sole aim of creating laughter, teaches didactic lessons and as well lifts ones inner mind

 

On the other hand, Relationship Saga dealt with the challenges faced in relationships and marriages with special focus on theme of insecurity, jealousy, infidelity, and lies amongst others while Aboy and Mama series brings back the feeling of nostalgia as special focus was centered on childhood memories and experiences of growing up with African mothers.

 

The web series however featured Ada Jesus, Mannericous and Pencil on delving into acting at the moment, Pencil noted that as a result of the pandemic which hindered events, shows; comedians needed to have an alternative to pay their bills hence the need to delve into acting.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Rare cemani chicken sells as much as N1m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Ayam Cemani chickens, unusual Indonesian breed, are all black right the way from their feathers and organs to their muscles and even blood.   They are believed to have magical powers, the meat is said to bring good fortune and cure various illnesses.   The chickens are much sought-after in their native land as well […]
Body & Soul

Umanah: First black woman President, Harvard Law Review

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The prestigious Harvard Law Review has elected its first black woman president in its 130-year history. Ime Ime Umanah, 24, from Abak Local Government of Akwa Ibom State is a daughter of Late Dr. Ime Sampson Umanah, a Nigerian immigrant.   She grew up in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She’s a joint degree candidate at Harvard Law […]
Body & Soul

Ikechukwu fast becoming a movie sensation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ikechukwu Onunaku popularly known in the entertainment industry as Ikechukwu’s career journey best describes the saying that ‘when one door closes, another opens’.   It is not news that Ikechukwu started with a music career as a singer and a rapper artiste.   And after a few singles and albums that brought him into spotlight, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica