Lasisi Elenu, Don Jazzy featured in Pencilcomedian’s new web series

Despite the slow pace of organizing shows and concerts as a result of the new normal; Multi-talented comedian cum actor Ogechi Nwanevu Cyril, otherwise known as Pencil have released three web series content that includes Banabas, Relationship Saga & Aboy and Mama as a means to provide quality entertainment contents and keep the Pencil Brand awaken in the minds of his teaming fans.

Speaking on the messages of the web series, Pencil disclosed that for Banabas which features the like of Lasisi Elenu, Don Jazzy, Heroes Daniels, Ada Jesus amongst others tells the story of a false and pretentious lifestyle of an average guy played by Pencil and as such with the sole aim of creating laughter, teaches didactic lessons and as well lifts ones inner mind

On the other hand, Relationship Saga dealt with the challenges faced in relationships and marriages with special focus on theme of insecurity, jealousy, infidelity, and lies amongst others while Aboy and Mama series brings back the feeling of nostalgia as special focus was centered on childhood memories and experiences of growing up with African mothers.

The web series however featured Ada Jesus, Mannericous and Pencil on delving into acting at the moment, Pencil noted that as a result of the pandemic which hindered events, shows; comedians needed to have an alternative to pay their bills hence the need to delve into acting.

