LASPPPA resumes enforcement on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The closing of an abandoned gas station close to Otedola Jubilee Estate Gate, Omole Phase II, along the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway marked the start of the week’s enforcement actions for the year 2023 for the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA). The structure, which had been abandoned for a while, was sealed and the necessary notices were issued, according to the General Manager of LASPPPA, Tpl. Kehinde Osinaike, who was speaking about the process. He advised key players in the built sector to embrace voluntary observance of town planning laws because the advantages outweigh those of compulsory observance.

For additional questions and necessary explanations, Osinaike also recommended that the public to get in touch with the Authority’s Head Office at Oba Akinjobi Way, Old Secretariat, GRA Ikeja or any of its District Offices closest to them. He told people who wanted to apply and other members of the public not to put pressure on the Authority’s staff to change how they do their jobs.

In the same vein, the General Manager of LASPPPA has urged all Authority employees to treat customers who visit their offices for informational or other purposes with greater professionalism, civility, and courtesy. The Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) otherwise known as Planning Permit Authority started by the Development Control Department (DCD) under the Ministry of Physical Planning. This department performed the main functions of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning Board, which was established on 28th April, 1998 by virtue of Lagos State Edict No. 2 of 1998 in line with the Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning Law (Decree) No. 88 of 1992. The Board started operation as Lagos State Urban and Regional Board (LASURB) in April 28, 1998 with Late R.O. Alaka as the first General Manager.

