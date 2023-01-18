News

LASPPPA resumes enforcement on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The closing of an abandoned gas station close to Otedola Jubilee Estate Gate, Omole Phase II, along the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway marked the start of the week’s enforcement actions for the year 2023 for the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA). The structure, which had been abandoned for a while, was sealed and the necessary notices were issued, according to the General Manager of LASPPPA, Tpl. Kehinde Osinaike, who was speaking about the process. He advised key players in the built sector to embrace voluntary observance of town planning laws because the advantages outweigh those of compulsory observance.

For additional questions and necessary explanations, Osinaike also recommended that the public to get in touch with the Authority’s Head Office at Oba Akinjobi Way, Old Secretariat, GRA Ikeja or any of its District Offices closest to them. He told people who wanted to apply and other members of the public not to put pressure on the Authority’s staff to change how they do their jobs.

In the same vein, the General Manager of LASPPPA has urged all Authority employees to treat customers who visit their offices for informational or other purposes with greater professionalism, civility, and courtesy. The Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) otherwise known as Planning Permit Authority started by the Development Control Department (DCD) under the Ministry of Physical Planning. This department performed the main functions of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning Board, which was established on 28th April, 1998 by virtue of Lagos State Edict No. 2 of 1998 in line with the Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning Law (Decree) No. 88 of 1992. The Board started operation as Lagos State Urban and Regional Board (LASURB) in April 28, 1998 with Late R.O. Alaka as the first General Manager.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Suspension of Barge Operations: Nigeria economy of the verge of total collapse— SINET

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to urgently call for the immediate withdrawal of a letter which purportedly ordered the suspension of Roro Barge operations from all terminals in the Lagos District. The Social Integrity Network, (SINET) in a statement issued on Monday by its national coordinator, Mallam Ibrahim Issa, described the action as a […]
News

ECOWAS lifts sanctions on Mali

Posted on Author Reporter

  Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has lifted the sanction imposed on Mali following the removal of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August. ECOWAS, in a statement, said: “Heads of state and government have decided to lift sanctions” in order to “support” the handover to civilian rule. “It noted the publication of a […]
News Top Stories

Okupe laments insecurity, may run for president in 2023

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye

Former Presidential Adviser, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has lamented the spate of insecurity in the country, stating that if the current terrorist attacks, kidnapping and banditry ravaging the country continue unabated, he will contest for president in 2023.   Okupe who stated this at the weekend on his Facebook page, lamented the pervasive insecurity in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica