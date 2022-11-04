LASPPPA seals Addax Jetty, buildings

Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), has reportedly resealed Addax Jetty located on Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, for allegedly failing to comply with the Physical Planning Permit Laws of the state regarding ongoing construction works. New Telegraph learnt yesterday that the General Manager of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), Kehinde Osinaike, disclosed this on Wednesday when he led officials of LASPPPA on an enforcement and compliance exercise to Ikate-Elegushi area in Eti-Osa Local Government of the state. Osinaike alleged that the Jetty, apart from failing to obtain the necessary planning permit before embarking on construction works, as stipulated in the Urban and Regional Planning Laws of the State, went ahead to violate some other stipulated regulations by not observing adequate setbacks from the waterfront and necessary airspaces for the ongoing construction. Osinaike also said over 20 buildings within Felicia Alapare Elegushi Street, Kusenla and Gbangbala in Ikate Elegushi were sealed during the exercise for varying physical planning contraventions

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...