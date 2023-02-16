LASRIC holds maiden Science/Tech Fair

The Lagos State Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC) has tasked the students in secondary schools and higher institutions in the state to conceptualise research and innovative solutions for the future. It stated this has he organised the maiden edition of its Science Fair with the theme: “Lagos in 2050: Imagine the Future.” Over 500 people attended the fair’s first edition while many others participated online. During the fair, students were challenged by LASRIC to envision their future cities and create the projects that will power them.

The LASRIC Science Fair, according to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Innovation and Technology, Mr Olatubosun Alake, is a display of tech-enabled solutions created by students that will power Lagos residents’ lifestyles by 2050. Alake said LASRIC is committed to providing opportunities for students. He also said that the fair’s goals were to highlight the students’ ingenuity and to advance science and technology in public schools. The Commissioner for Science and Technology, Hakeem Fahm, stated that the fair would be spotlighting several innovation champions in the state in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda to employ science and technology in all activities towards improving the quality of life of Lagosians and transforming Lagos through strategic and coordinated utilisation of available resources into a developed industrial and modern state.

The Commissioner for Science and Technology, Hakeem Fahm, therefore stated in his address at the event, that in addition to the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, several innovation champions in the state will be highlighted.

“LASRIC is an autonomous council under the Ministry of Science and Technology saddled with the task of harnessing Science, Research and Innovation in Lagos for the attainment of its 21st-Century status. We plan to connect the fibre optic cables to all our public schools and institutions of learning, health centres and all government offices and parastatals,” he said. Fast-tracking the Smart City project Fahm stated that Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu’s administration is dedicated to improving the provision of adequate infrastructure to fasttrack the smart city project to maximize the limitless opportunities of a fully digitalized economy. He noted that technological infrastructures and strategic innovation play the most critical role in the execution of the state government’s development agenda.

