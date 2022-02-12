News

LASRRA to rollout 6m smart ID cards for Lagos residents

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

In a bid to capture the authentic population of residents living in Lagos State and also improve efficiency in accessing government’s infrastructure services in Lagos State, the Lagos State Residents’ Registration Agency (LASRRA), an arm of the Lagos State Government, has said that it is targeting to roll-out six million smart identity cards for Lagos residents this year. General Manager of LASRRA, Mrs. Ibilola Kasumu, an engineer, made this known during a media briefing with select journalists at an interactive workshop on the agency’s plans to launch a new smart multipurpose resident identity card for Lagos residents, in Lagos, yesterday.

The LASRRA boss explained that already there are about three million smart identity cards to be rolled out for Lagos residents in a months’ time, while about 1.04 million smart identity cards are ready for printing and collection next month, which is the official launching of the LASRRA smart identity cards meant for Lagos residents. Kasumu explained that LASRRA is set to launch a new smart multipurpose resident identity card for Lagos residents which can be integrated across major business ecosystems such as transportation, identity verification and management, education, health insurance, and financial inclusion.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Fidelity Bank issues largest ticket Tier 2 local bonds in Nigeria

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Fidelity Bank Plc. has successfully issued 10 years N41.21 billion in fixed rate unsecured subordinated bond at a 8.5 per cent coupon rate due in 2031, the lender has said in a statement.   According to the statement, the bond issuance, which was fully subscribed given that total investor interest and commitments in the bonds […]
News

…Kalu advocates sustenance of democratic virtues

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has applauded Nigerians for their perseverance, patriotism and commitment to nation building. Describing Nigeria as a blessed country, Kalu called on the political class to embrace democratic virtues at all levels of government, adding that people at the helm of affairs […]
News

FAAN calls out DSS boss for breach of COVID-19 rules at Abuja airport

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has again exhibited helplessness in the face of VIP lawlessness at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja. FAAN, in a statement on Wednesday lamented how the Head of the Department of State Services (DSS) at NAIA, Mr Safiyanu Abba, breached security protocol and assaulted an aviation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica