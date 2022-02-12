LASRRA to rollout 6m smart ID cards for Lagos residents

In a bid to capture the authentic population of residents living in Lagos State and also improve efficiency in accessing government’s infrastructure services in Lagos State, the Lagos State Residents’ Registration Agency (LASRRA), an arm of the Lagos State Government, has said that it is targeting to roll-out six million smart identity cards for Lagos residents this year. General Manager of LASRRA, Mrs. Ibilola Kasumu, an engineer, made this known during a media briefing with select journalists at an interactive workshop on the agency’s plans to launch a new smart multipurpose resident identity card for Lagos residents, in Lagos, yesterday.

The LASRRA boss explained that already there are about three million smart identity cards to be rolled out for Lagos residents in a months’ time, while about 1.04 million smart identity cards are ready for printing and collection next month, which is the official launching of the LASRRA smart identity cards meant for Lagos residents. Kasumu explained that LASRRA is set to launch a new smart multipurpose resident identity card for Lagos residents which can be integrated across major business ecosystems such as transportation, identity verification and management, education, health insurance, and financial inclusion.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...