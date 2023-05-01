Lassa Fever: 897 Cases Confirmed, 154 Deaths – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said that no fewer than 154 people have died from Lassa fever so far this year in Nigeria.

According to the NCDC report, from January 1 to April 23, 2023, there had been a total of 897 confirmed cases reported from 26 states and 103 local government units.

It added that during the time under consideration, 4,908 suspected instances were recorded.

The public health institution observed that with the current mortality toll, the outbreak’s case-fatality ratio was 17.2%.

The Lassa virus, a member of the arenavirus family of viruses, is said to be the cause of Lassa fever, an acute viral hemorrhagic sickness, according to the World Health Organization.

The most common way for humans to contract the Lassa virus is through contact with food or household items that have been tainted by the urine or feces of infected Mastomys rats. In some regions of West Africa, the disease is endemic among the rodent population.

There are eight West African nations where Lassa fever is known to be endemic: Benin, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Sierra Leone, Togo, and Nigeria.

According to the research, Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi states reported 72% of all confirmed Lassa fever cases, and 23 states with confirmed instances of the disease reported 28%.

Ondo reported 32%, Edo reported 29%, and Bauchi reported 11% of the 72% verified cases.

“The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 1 to 93 years, Median Age: 32 years). The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 10:9. The number of suspected cases increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2022.

“No new Healthcare worker was affected in the reporting week 16. National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Emergency Operations Centre activated to coordinate the response activities at all levels,” the report read in part.

The overall CFR for Lassa fever is one per cent, according to the WHO, but among patients who are hospitalized with severe clinical presentation of Lassa fever, the CFR is estimated at around 15 per cent. Early supportive care with rehydration and symptomatic treatment improves survival.

About 80 per cent of people who become infected with Lassa virus have no symptoms. One in five infections results in severe disease, where the virus affects several organs such as the liver, spleen, and kidneys.

The report read in part, “Person-to-person infections and laboratory transmission can also occur, particularly in healthcare settings in the absence of adequate infection prevention and control measures.

“Seventy-two per cent of all confirmed Lassa fever cases were reported from these three states (Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi) while 28 per cent were reported from 23 states with confirmed Lassa fever cases. Of the 72 per cent confirmed cases, Ondo reported 32 per cent, Edo 29 per cent, and Bauchi 11 per cent.