Lassa Fever: Anambra records 25 cases, one death

The Anambra State government has confirmed one death and 15 suspected cases of Lassa Fever in the state since January. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, who disclosed this yesterday while addressing reporters, said the state’s Emergency Response Team was already responding to the recorded cases as relevant surveillance measures were put in place to curtail the spread. He further said that the government had constituted contact tracing teams to follow up on the cases, even as he stated: “So far, in Anambra State, we have recorded 15 suspected cases of Lassa fever and one death. “The ministry is following the national guidelines in managing the cases of Lassa fever in the state. And, we have started contact tracing to manage the situation and prevent further spread.” Underscoring the importance of a clean environment as key to reducing risk of Lassa fever infection, Obidike also advised residents to visit the nearest health facility if they notice any signs and symptoms associated with Lassa fever, which he said include fever, weakness, headaches, vomiting and muscle pains. “Block all holes in your house to prevent rats from entering, and cover your dustbins and dispose of refuse properly. Practice good personal and hand hygiene by frequently washing your hands with soap under running water,” he said. On the outbreak of Diphtheria, the Commissioner noted that the state had not recorded any case, adding that the ministry is on the high alert and taking proactive measures to guard against the spread of the disease in the state.

