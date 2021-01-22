Lassa fever claims 81 in Ondo

At least, 81 people have lost their lives to Lassa fever since it broke out in Ondo State. The Special Adviser to the Governor and Acting Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jjibayo Adeyeye, disclosed this during the distribution of rat poison. According to him, five of the 18 local government areas in the state have been affected by Lassa fever since it broke out in the Ose Local Government Area of the state last year.

The special adviser said the scourge, usually experienced in Ose and some local government areas sharing borders with Edo State, had spread to over five other local government areas, hence the need for the aggressive de-ratification exercise being embarked upon. According to him, the good news is that no Lassa fever mortality has been recorded this year and all hands are on deck to ensure none is recorded.

He urged all residents of the state to play their role in preventing the outbreak of the disease by cleaning their environment, clearing all bushes around their houses, disposing refuse properly as well as killing all rats in their environment.

