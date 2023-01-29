News

Lassa Fever: Edo confirms 115 cases, 13 deaths

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Edo State has confirmed eight more cases of Lassa fever, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 115. The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akoria Obehi, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, said the state also recorded one more death from the disease, raising the fatality figure to 13. She said the government is stepping up efforts to contain the disease across all Edo communities, urging residents to complement the government’s efforts by complying with all laid down protocols against the spread of the disease. She said: “We have confirmed eight new cases of Lassa fever in Edo State, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 115. With the new figures, we now have 40 persons, including 26 adults and 14 children who are currently receiving care at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital.”

Prof Akoria stated that the state is adequately prepared and equipped to handle reported cases of Lassa fever. But she charged residents to vigilant, saying “If you experience symptoms such as severe headache, vomiting, and high fever, among others, you must quickly rush to the nearest health care centre close to you to report.” She further charged them to reach out to the disease surveillance or notification officers within their Local Government Areas if they have been in contact with someone confirmed to have Lassa fever or if they suspect any symptoms of Lassa fever or any other priority disease.

The disease surveillance or notification officers’ contacts include: Akoko Edo 07034420077; Egor 08078750376; Esan Central 09074513116; Esan North East 08034897353; Esan South East 07035389297; Esan West 07016618702; Etsako Central 07035411607 and Etsako East 09026339245. Others are Etsako West 08060443793; Igueben 08135041727; Ikpoba Okha 08074431217; Oredo 09052887778; Orhionmwon 07032436654; Ovia North East 08036859629; Ovia South West 08130989877; Owan East 07031295391; Owan East 08135649368, and Uhunmwode 08057861900. The Commissioner noted that the State Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer can be reached on 08060593802, while the State Epidemiologist can be contacted on 08064258163.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

MOSOP TO FG: Bandits don’t deserve amnesty like N’ Delta militants

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has condemned the calls by some Nigerians, especially cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, for the amnesty to be granted by the Federal Governnent to bandits terrorising some parts of the North like Niger Delta militants, stressing that Niger Deltans who fought in the creeks did so […]

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria MAN
News

MAN lauds Kwara, Kogi govs on infrastructure devt

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

National President, Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mansur Ahmed, has commended the governors of Kwara and Kogi states AbdulRahman Abul- Razaq and Yahaya Bello for improving infrastructure in their states. He stressed the need for the governors to direct attention to the Ajaokuta-Lokoja road in Kogi and the Avon road in Asa, Kwara in order […]
News

51 years after: Obasanjo, Kukah, others for parley on Civil War

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel.Onani, Abuja Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah and Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, are among prominent personalities expected to speak at a conference on the Civil War experience (1967 – 1970). The parley with the theme, ‘Never Again Conference: 51 Years After The Nigerian-Biafra Civil War”, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica