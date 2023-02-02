Lassa Fever: Edo confirms 132 cases, records two more deaths

The Edo State Government has recorded seven more confirmed cases of Lassa fever, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 132 victims. The state Commissioner for Health, Prof Akoria Obehi, who disclosed this, while addressing journalists in Benin, the state capital, however, said that the state also recorded two new deaths from the disease thereby increasing the fatality figure to 16 deaths. She said most of the deaths recorded in the state were those of people who were not well and failed to report to a hospital or health facility for proper care until they developed complications.

Therefore, he urged residents of the state to “take responsibility to work with the Ministry of Health, observe preventive measures and report early symptoms suspected to be malaria or any other illnesses that present like malaria so as to receive proper care.” Obehi said the seven new cases were reported from three local government councils in the state, which are Esan West, Etsako West, and Esan North East, while the new deaths were confirmed in Esan West and Esan North East.

