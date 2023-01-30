News

Lassa Fever: Edo confirms 26 adults, 14 children still on admission

The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akoria Obehi, has said 40 persons, including 26 adults and 14 children who were confirmed with the Lassa fever disease are still on admission at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH). Akoria who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City said the patients are currently receiving medical care and are responding to treatment.

She said the state has now recorded a total of 115 confirmed cases and 13 deaths from the disease, adding that the confirmed cases are spread across 11 local government councils in the state. The commissioner noted that the government is stepping up efforts to contain the disease across all Edo communities, urging residents to complement the government’s efforts by complying with all laid down protocols against the spread of the disease. She further charged them to reach out to the disease surveillance or notification officers within their local government areas if they have been in contact with someone confirmed to have Lassa fever or suspect any symptoms of Lassa fever or any other priority disease.

The disease surveillance or notification officers’ contacts include: Akoko Edo 07034420077; Egor 08078750376; Esan Central 09074513116; Esan North East 08034897353; Esan South East 07035389297; Esan West 07016618702; Etsako Central 07035411607 and Etsako East 09026339245.

 

