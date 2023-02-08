News

Lassa Fever: Edo confirms 4 more deaths as cases hit 155

Edo State has recorded four new deaths from Lassa fever, raising the total number of fatalities from the disease in the state to 20. The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akoria Obehi, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Benin, said the new deaths were recorded in three local government councils of the state, including Etsako West, Etsako Central and Owan East LGAs. The commissioner said that most of the deaths recorded from the disease in the state are persons who were unwell and failed to report to a proper hospital for care until they developed complications. She, therefore, advised residents of the state to “take responsibility to work with the state Ministry of Health, observe preventive measures and report early symptoms suspected to be malaria or any other sickness that appears like malaria, so as to receive early and proper care.” While noting that the state’s case fatality rate has increased to 13 per cent, Prof Akoria said the state has now recorded a total of 155 confirmed cases from 11 local government areas of the state.

 

