Lassa Fever: Edo revs up efforts, cases rise to 138

The Edo State government yesterday said it is boosting its response to Lassa fever, strengthening awareness campaigns and surveillance activities, among other efforts to contain the disease across various communities in the state. Edo State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Obehi Akoria, disclosed this while speaking to journalists in Benin City amid increasing cases of infections in the state. She said Edo has recorded six more cases of the disease, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 138. The commissioner said the six new infections were confirmed in Etsako West and Esan North East, adding that the six new confirmed persons and 37 others are currently on admission and receiving medical care at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH).

 

