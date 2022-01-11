Lassa fever killed 102 in 2021 – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease (NCDC) has issued a new advisory on Lassa fever, saying the country recorded 102 deaths in 2021 while giving the number of suspected cases within the same period to be 4,654. According to the Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 52 spanning December 27 to January 2, there had been a decline in Lassa fever infections reported yearly. According to the report, which ended the epidemiological cycle for 2021, Nigeria in the year recorded a total of 4,654 suspected cases out of which 510 were confirmed. The cases were reported in 17 states and 58 local governments. Meanwhile, in 2020 Nigeria recorded a total of 6,732 suspected cases of Lassa fever with a total of 1,181 infections in 27 states and 131 local governments, the NCDC data revealed. In the situation report issued on Sunday, for the current week 52, while three deaths were recorded, confirmed cases were 28 while suspected cases were 174, all spread across 12 local governments within six states. The NCDC, however, warned Nigerians of the possibilities of Lassa fever presenting malaria-like symptoms such as fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough among others. Since, the last outbreak of the disease in 2016, the NCDC noted that there had been an increase in the number of recurring cases.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...