Lassa fever killed 102 in 2021 – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease (NCDC) has issued a new advisory on Lassa fever, saying the country recorded 102 deaths in 2021 while giving the number of suspected cases within the same period to be 4,654. According to the Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 52 spanning December 27 to January 2, there had been a decline in Lassa fever infections reported yearly. According to the report, which ended the epidemiological cycle for 2021, Nigeria in the year recorded a total of 4,654 suspected cases out of which 510 were confirmed. The cases were reported in 17 states and 58 local governments. Meanwhile, in 2020 Nigeria recorded a total of 6,732 suspected cases of Lassa fever with a total of 1,181 infections in 27 states and 131 local governments, the NCDC data revealed. In the situation report issued on Sunday, for the current week 52, while three deaths were recorded, confirmed cases were 28 while suspected cases were 174, all spread across 12 local governments within six states. The NCDC, however, warned Nigerians of the possibilities of Lassa fever presenting malaria-like symptoms such as fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough among others. Since, the last outbreak of the disease in 2016, the NCDC noted that there had been an increase in the number of recurring cases.
Related Articles
NCDC confirms 10 new deaths, 397 fresh infections
Nigeria’s daily death toll maintained a high count with 10 new fatalities resulting from coronavirus complications confirmed across the country on Monday. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the deaths in its update for December 28, and with the new figure, the country has confirmed 37 fatalities within the past seven days. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity budgets: Senate summons Finance Minister, Army Chief
The Senate Committee on Army, yesterday, asked the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, the Director-General of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze and the Chief of Army Staff, to appear before it next Tuesday. They are to come and explain details of the funds so far released to the Nigerian Army to fight insurgency, banditry and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Osinbajo acknowledges global religious chauvinism
… as he receives CAN Award Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has received the prestigious Excellence Award from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). Osinbajo, after receiving the award at a dinner organised by CAN on Saturday night, urged religious leaders across the country to preach about fairness and equity for there to be peace. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)