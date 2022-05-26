News

Lassa fever kills 152 – NCDC

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Death toll from the 2022 outbreak of Lassa fever in Nigeria is now 152, data issued by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has shown. This is contained in the NCDC latest Lassa fever situation report. Lassa fever, an animalborne, or zoonotic, acute viral illness is spread by the common African rat also known as the mastomys rat species which is endemic to Nigeria and some other West African countries. In 2019, the centre noted that 796 cases were reported, while in 2020, 1,165 cases were confirmed during the height of the pandemic.

The NCDC also confirmed a total of 4,632 suspected cases in 2021. The centre stated, “So far in 2022, 152 people have lost their lives; the highest deaths reported in four years. “Cumulatively, from week 1 to week 18 in 2022, 152 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate of 19.6 per cent. “In total, for 2022, 23 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 95 local government areas. Of all confirmed cases, 68 per cent are from states namely, Ondo (28 per cent), Edo (25 per cent) and Bauchi (15 per cent).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

BOFI Act ‘ll rejuvenate nation’s financial system –Senate

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Senate, has said that the Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BOFI, 2020), which President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law recently was recently would rejuvenate the country’s financial system and enhance the development of the economy.   Spokesman of the Senate and Chairman, Senate Committee on Media, Senator Ajibola Basiru, expressed this optimism yesterday, in […]
News Top Stories

Buhari explains Nigeria’s mounting debt profile

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…orders automation of tax processes President Muhammadu Buhari has explained that the nation’s debt profile rose to N32 trillion as at September last year because his administration resorted to deficit budgeting as a result of declining revenue accruable to government for many years. The president has consequently ordered the automation of the nation’s tax processes […]
News

Easter: Darkness cannot triumph over God’s plans – El-Rufai

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has called on the people of the state to imbibe the sacrifice that goes with Easter even as he added that darkness cannot triumph over the plans of God for the state.   In his Easter message to the people of the state, the governor said: “In these difficult […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica