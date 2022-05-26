Lassa fever kills 152 – NCDC

Death toll from the 2022 outbreak of Lassa fever in Nigeria is now 152, data issued by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has shown. This is contained in the NCDC latest Lassa fever situation report. Lassa fever, an animalborne, or zoonotic, acute viral illness is spread by the common African rat also known as the mastomys rat species which is endemic to Nigeria and some other West African countries. In 2019, the centre noted that 796 cases were reported, while in 2020, 1,165 cases were confirmed during the height of the pandemic.

The NCDC also confirmed a total of 4,632 suspected cases in 2021. The centre stated, “So far in 2022, 152 people have lost their lives; the highest deaths reported in four years. “Cumulatively, from week 1 to week 18 in 2022, 152 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate of 19.6 per cent. “In total, for 2022, 23 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 95 local government areas. Of all confirmed cases, 68 per cent are from states namely, Ondo (28 per cent), Edo (25 per cent) and Bauchi (15 per cent).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...