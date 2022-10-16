Last 7 years’ve taken Nigeria backwards –Bishop Umunna

Bishop Leonard Umunna, Founder and General Overseer of the Bible Life Church Worldwide, in this chat, x-rays some pitfalls Nigerians should avoid before the 2023 election to avoid another eight years of hardship. CHINYERE ABIAZIEM reports

Over time, you have spoken on why we find ourselves where we are as a country but have you noticed any recent changes in the polity?

The change I have noticed is to the left and not to the right. I am looking for progressive change. So what is happening? Nigeria is drifting far from the original plan, from the envisaged or supposed destination.

Everything in Nigeria now seems to be going left and getting worse every year. Nigeria, as I have said, started well, the pilot was good and the piloting was also good.

The passengers were okay; they were soon airborne, and suddenly the whole thing crashed. Until today, the engineers have not been able to find parts to replace the damaged parts or even make a correct diagnosis of the problem as to proffer solution.

The kind of pilots we had then -Tafawa Balewa, Nnamdi Azikiwe and Obafemi Awolowo, were out for social justice, developments and they were talking about sacrifice, exemplary character and becoming the number one in Africa. Some of the things they achieved the independence.

When the military came and left, Nigeria recovered and moved from military back to democracy. But before the independence, during the independence, some first set of military leaders realized that we had some set of leaders that were out to see that Nigeria got better and they were respected so that even when we fought for South Africa, they regarded us.

Among the leaders then Awolowo was the first to bring in WNDC television in Africa, some in the North went for the groundnut pyramids. Some in the East went for the palm trees and they were in fact competing healthily amongst themselves. But now it is now personal business.

So what I am saying is Nigeria had a fairly good beginning but now if any of those people who led Nigeria then comes back from the grave they will shout. They will say ‘this is not what we thought of, let alone dreamed of.’ Nigeria is nothing to write home about anymore, it has drifted beyond expectation.

If you were asked to give a candid assessment of where Nigeria has been in the last seven years plus, what would be your answer?

I have told you that Nigerians cannot cherish another eight years of this kind of nonsense. Nobody should even think about it, even if it is a curse, let it pass away in Jesus name. What is working now? Mention anything that is working and if it is, it is only working for those on the seat of power. I do not see anything working anywhere.

They said that religious people now engage in more vigils and are praying more. These are the things coming up higher. I have checked around and there is nothing working at all. Is it a good name? Not at all. Is it industries, commerce, education and health? Is it good policy and the execution? Is it patriotism or is it democracy?

They will tell me to be magnanimous in being retrospective but I have tried to no avail. I saw the first independence; I marched so I can tell you that the glorious days are far behind. The last seven years have taken us from bad to worse. I do not know what those who are in charge of the government think.

The Bible says that the criterion is that when the right people are in authority, they make the people to rejoice through their policies and actions. I do not know of any family in Nigeria that is not crying now, except those that are in charge of the levers of government. They are in celebration every evening.

Their children are in the best of schools abroad, their friends are wishing that this thing continues forever, so they are not the people I am referring to.

One of the sensitive subjects rocking Nigeria’s boat is the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC party. What is your view on this?

The truth should be told. God does not care about your religion, check your Bible, even people from Egypt ruled Israel. What God wants is the right thing done as far as secular leadership is concerned.

It is in his church that he said judgement will begin so as to sanctify the vessel. I will only advise Christians to realize that Christ said that the time we are in is the most dangerous, Matthew 24 says “let no man deceive you”.

Any politician dragging church people into politics and the church people allowed themselves to be deceived has made a great mistake, because the world never honours anything that the Lord is doing, they will pretend but they do not. Give them the chance and they will prove themselves that they prefer the world, which is the reality.

Let me look at the two parties, perhaps the third party coming up. One of them is having a big challenge with those that they said sponsored the party when they were in big trouble.

Both the person who they said sponsored the party and the people that want whatever should know that there is no winner in a losing team. If they do not close their ranks and forgive themselves; if the two people jostling for the presidency have an accident the third person will take over.

As for the other ones that they are trying to bring in religion, they should know that Nigeria has never played low on religion. They will say that we are secular, but if you touch their religion you will see them come out. So both parties should be very worried about the situation.

None favoured them because no winner in a losing team and Nigerians do not play with their religion. The other one is trying to gain the sympathy of the youths, he should remember EndSARS, anything can happen because you can be thinking of trying to draw them and some of the fathers in politics will go and hijack and get them to compromise.

So, instead of helping you win, they help you lose or if you have won, the fathers will stir the military up to trouble you. God has given Nigeria the best chance to score the goal now, the way I see it, God first gives you an opportunity if he wants to help you and then stirs you to see what is right and what is good for you there. If you mess it up, such opportunities can hardly be regained.

Looking at the dire situation in the country, do you think the youths will allow themselves to get compromised or take their destinies in their hands?

God told me the other time that he is raising an army and that army is still pushing, hitching to take over power, the youth can make it. But they need to have girded zeal, not unguarded zeal, if they allow infiltration by hoodlums or the people who are not articulate enough to know when to put a stop, youthful exuberance can cause them anything.

That is the difference. The youths can make it because they have made it in other nations but they need to be guided and guarded so that they do not allow sentiment and the “fathers” money overwhelming them.

The political parties sign peace accord at every election season, yet there are political violence during elections. Do you expect any change this time around?

We can make it not them. If we rely on them they are always ready to fail. Those who are pioneering or insisting on the signing of the accord should not allow them to buy bulletproof cars.

They should put in legislative rules that will make money not to be free for politicians to spend even if they get to power. When a politician knows that he does not have a bulletproof car and he is now exposed like everyone else, then he will behave.

There are things you will stop them from having that will make them rely on the goodwill of the people which they should crave for by doing good things for them.

It is embarrassing that the nation is losing so much from crude oil theft and other fronts to the detriment of the populace. What do you think is the most affordable solution to the government now?

I worked in government for about two decades. What they call temptations, cars, money, etc, are no temptations to me. I wanted to be a Roman Catholic Pope, but God instructed me otherwise. The truth is that we know the truth but we do not want to practice it.

Nigeria has scored below average and we do not want to do what will make us have a good mark.

