Last mile transportation, key to Nigeria’s growth –Stallion boss

Automobile firm, Stallion Group, owners of Bajaj brand of motorcycles and tricycles, has identified last mile transportation as the key to the growth of developing economies, including Nigeria. The Managing Director, Stallion Auto Keke Limited and VON Automobiles of Nigeria Limited, Manish Rohtagi,disclosed this while fielding questions about the company’s activities in the Nigerian automotive sector. The firm, according to him, is working with government to see that the automotive sector contributes significantly towards the growth of the Nigerian economy.

He stated: “The Nigerian economy is expected to boom in coming years. The last mile transportation is the key to growth for any underdeveloped economy like Nigeria. “Stallion Group is committed to work shoulder to shoulder with the key policy makers and government bodies to ensure that the automobile sector contributes significantly to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

“We are aligned with major government bodies like MAN, NADDC, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and other bodies to ensure Nigeria grows faster in this part of the economy.“ Rohtagi also said Nigerian consumers were very knowledgeable about trends and had influenced the company’s sale strategy. He added: “Nigerians are not only ready for new strategies and services but they are among the most knowledgeable consumers across the globe.

“The rapid sale of Bajaj RE250 is the testimony of Nigerian consumers’ understanding about new trends and ability to differentiate the real value of brand and products.” Asked how the firm fared during COVID-19, Rohtagi said the organisation, which started at the peak of the pandemic had fared very well. He stated: “For us, more than business results, we were able to take care of the health of our team, dealers and other stakeholders. While we crossed highest ever figures of Bajaj Keke in Nigeria, our support to our staff and riders through our dealers and fleet owners have been a major point of satisfaction to us.

“The key highlight is about our technical staff training by the parent company Bajaj Auto which happened completely off line through video calls and other virtual mediums. “I am personally quite glad to inform you that our Nigerian Technical and Production team have done a wonderful job by achieving the highest order of quality and consistency in spite of being trained online.

“Despite the challenge, Stallion Bajaj had been able to empower 75,000 riders and sold 75,000 units in less than a year. Basically, it was our stakeholder management and Stallion Bajaj commitment to help and support riders and dealers. We are getting support from all corners of Nigeria hence could achieve such high volumes.” Speaking further, he gave the assurance that his organisation was working hard to keep cost of its vehicles under control and help stakeholders of the firm to grow. “Our automated call center and online redressal system are well accepted and appreciated by the Nigerian consumers. Our below the poverty line customer is well informed and can’t be taken for a ride by anyone in the world,” he noted.

