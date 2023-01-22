Last season, still trendy

Fashion is always evolving. Modern fashion and style is all about timeless pieces that can be brought back into vogue. This is why, never say never in fashion. Prêt-a-porter collection by Nigerian fashion label, EsaLagos, was unveiled in 2017 but the pieces got our attention.

Though the designs are about six years old, the pieces are still very trendy and part of the styles in vogue. Just like this collection, people have fashion pieces they have tagged ‘outdated’, ‘last Season’ in their wardrobe.

It’s time to take a closer look at these clothes that have been warming the bottom of your closet. Those pants can be paired with a Morden trendy top while that crop top may blend with a Palazzo pants.

That vintage jacket can go with a pencil skirt or skinny jeans. That is what ‘throwback’ means.

And then, the ones that cannot be salvaged can sent to the recycle

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...