Top Stories

Last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, dies at 91

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has died aged 91.

Gorbachev, who took over in 1985, is best known for opening up the USSR and for his rapprochement with the West, but he was unable to prevent his country collapsing in 1991.

Many Russians blame him and his reformist policies for the country’s demise, reports the BBC.

The hospital where he died said he had been suffering from a long and serious illness.

Gorbachev became general secretary of the Soviet Communist Party, and de facto leader of the country, at the age of 54.

He was at the time the youngest member of the ruling council known as the Politburo, and was seen as a breath of fresh air after several ageing leaders.

His policy of glasnost, or openness, allowed people to criticise the government in a way which had been previously unthinkable.

But it also unleashed nationalist sentiments in many regions of the country which eventually led to its collapse.

Internationally he reached arms control deals with the US and refused to intervene when eastern European nations rose up against their Communist rulers.

He is seen in the West as an architect of reform who created conditions for the end of the Cold War.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Edo 2020: Obaseki plans to remove Ize-Iyamu’s campaign posters, APC alleges

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

It’s a lie– Gov’s media aide   The National Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress for the September 19 Governorship election in Edo State, yesterday raised the alarm over alleged move by Governor Godwin Obaseki to destroy and remove all outdoor billboards and campaign posters of the APC and it’s candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyami […]
News Top Stories

PDP reinstates four key party leaders in Kebbi

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

The National leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reinstated four keys leaders expelled from the party at the state level. In a statement signed by the National Secretary of the party, Senator Ibrahim Umari Tsauri, and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, the party described the action as unconstitutional and unlawful.   He […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: FG orders DisCos to suspend electricity tariff hike

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Federal Government has ordered the Electricity Distribution Companies in the country to suspend the recent hike in tariff. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) issued the order on Tuesday night. This followed an agreement reached by the Federal Government and Organised Labour for the suspension of the hike in tariff for 14 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica