Business

LASTMA arrests 2 abductors, rescue female victim inside car

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has two suspected abductors and rescued a female victim inside their car around Pedesbytrian Church, Yaba, Lagos

The General Manager of LASTMA Mr. Bolaji Oreagba stated that in a statement that the two suspected abductors were arrested by a team of LASTMA personnel from Somolu zone while on patrol monitoring traffic around Yaba axis.

“Our officers on patrol and with the help from passersby chased and apprehended a Toyota Corolla saloon car (FST  60 RJ) after a lady at the back seat was heard shouting Kidnappers! Kidnappers!! Kidnappers after the bridge coming towards Yaba from Jibowu”

“The driver with the lady at the front seat were immediately apprehended while the woman who shouted kidnappers quickly got down and explained that immediately she joined the car from Maryland going to Apapa, a lady beside the driver collected her phone with other valuables and she shouted after noticing that they were ‘one-chance’ kidnappers”

The arrested driver who gave his name as Mr. Monday Amhe confessed during interrogation that himself and the arrested lady simply identified as ‘Joy’ were ‘one-chance’ kidnappers.

Mr Amhe confessed further that they operate by picking passengers along Ikorodu road and robbing them of their valuables before discharging them at any location of their choice.

The lady ‘Joy’ confirmed it was the driver (Monday Amhe) who introduced her to the business. They were both handed over Sabo Divisional Police Station by LASTMA Officers for further investigations.

The General Manager however cautioned members of the public to be extra vigilant and extra careful when boarding private or commercial buses.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Shareholders laud Custodian Investment’s improved performance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Chairman of Custodian Investment Plc, Dr. Omobola Johnson said that despite economic conditions that characterised the 2021 financial year, the company successfully grew its revenue by 14 per cent for the year ended December 31, 2021.   The chairman stated this while addressing shareholders at the 27th yearly general meeting of the company in […]
Business

New indigenous e-hailing application set to redefine transportation in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Transportation in Lagos State is about to be taken to a new level with the launch of MyKab, an indigenously developed e-hailing application developed by MyKab Technological Services Limited. The official unveiling of “MyKab” took place recently in Lagos.   The Chief Information Officer of MyKab, Mr. Adebimpe Kolade said at the event that MyKab […]
Business

UBA rewards 20 winners with scholarship grants in kiddies, teens draw

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Africa’s global bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has rewarded a total of 20 kids with N200,000 each as scholarship grants in its just concluded Kiddies and Teens Draw, which held in Lagos on Thursday.   According to a press release, the winners had qualified to win in this year’s first draw because their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica