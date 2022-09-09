LASTMA, FCTA to work together on traffic mgt, control

The Lagos Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has announced that it is ready to collaborate with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on traffic management and control.

This collaboration will take place through the FCTA’s Economic Planning, Revenue Generation, and Public-Private Partnership.

Mr Bolaji Oreagba, the General Manager of LASTMA, made these remarks while welcoming officials of the FCTA to his office at the LASTMA headquarters in Oshodi on Friday.

He noted that as a result of the daily high influx of people into Lagos, traffic congestion has become a problem that requires immediate attention.

Recalling that LASTMA was established on July 15, 2000, during the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the General Manager of the Agency, who was represented by the Director of the Rescue Department, Mr Adeolu Joan, disclosed that the Agency has over 4000 personnel managing traffic across the metropolis to ensure free flow of vehicular movement in the state.

He maintained that the Lagos State Traffic Sector Reform Law of 2018 in its amended form guides and regulates all aspects of the Authority’s operations, including the work ethics of the Authority’s employees.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...