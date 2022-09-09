Metro & Crime

LASTMA, FCTA to work together on traffic mgt, control

The Lagos Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has announced that it is ready to collaborate with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on traffic management and control.
This collaboration will take place through the FCTA’s Economic Planning, Revenue Generation, and Public-Private Partnership.
Mr Bolaji Oreagba, the General Manager of LASTMA, made these remarks while welcoming officials of the FCTA to his office at the LASTMA headquarters in Oshodi on Friday.
He noted that as a result of the daily high influx of people into Lagos, traffic congestion has become a problem that requires immediate attention.
Recalling that LASTMA was established on July 15, 2000, during the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the General Manager of the Agency, who was represented by the Director of the Rescue Department, Mr Adeolu Joan, disclosed that the Agency has over 4000 personnel managing traffic across the metropolis to ensure free flow of vehicular movement in the state.
He maintained that the Lagos State Traffic Sector Reform Law of 2018 in its amended form guides and regulates all aspects of the Authority’s operations, including the work ethics of the Authority’s employees.

 

Metro & Crime

Ibidapo-Obe was an astute administrator, says Ekhomu

Posted on Author Reporter

  Security Expert, Dr. Ona Ekhomu,  has described the passage of the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe as a “rude shock” and a great loss to academia and the nation. He described Prof. Ibidapo-Obe as an astute administrator, a frontline scholar, a good Christian, who used to engage in […]
Metro & Crime

Danjuma Barde, first-class monarch, dies in Kaduna 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Danjuma Barde, a first-class traditional ruler in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State, is dead. The monarch was said to have died in the early hours of Wednesday. He reportedly died at the Nigerian Army Referral Hospital Kaduna following an illness. Peter Aboki, president of the Gbagyi development association (GDA), confirmed the death of the […]
Metro & Crime

Catholic priest abducted in Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter

  A yet to be identified Roman Catholic priest has been abducted in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The priest was reportedly kidnapped around Yangoji, a community around Kwali area council in the FCT, on Sunday. Confirming the incident in a statement on Monday, the FCT Police Command said it has launched an operation for […]

