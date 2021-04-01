News

LASTMA officers, others to wear body camera

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and others in the Lagos State Law Enforcement Training Institute (LETI) will now be using body cameras as Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has finally approved the use of the device to enhance their safety while on duty.

The governor also approved a mass training for the state’s law enforcement personnel ahead of the deployment of the digital tools for security operations across the state. Speaking while rolling out the plan for the training of the officers on the use of the electronic gadgets, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the move would improve transparency and accountability in the activities of law enforcement agencies, and put the state government in a better position to respond to security challenges in real time.

The cameras, the governor pointed out, will help the state government check abuse of power and excesses by security personnel while also improving the safety and accountability of officers, who will use the device for evidence sharing and intelligence gathering. Provision of adequate security, the governor said, was a key pillar of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda, stressing that the initiative reflected his government’s resolution to ensure Lagos remained secure for residents and investors.

He said: “I am pleased to inaugurate the use of bodyworn cameras by law enforcement officers in Lagos and this is a ground-breaking move to enhance safety in the state as well as increase transparency and accountability in the activities of our law enforcement agencies. Lagos State has strategically set the pace among other states in Nigeria to launch the use of body worn cameras by law enforcement officers. “The security challenges in different parts of the country are worrisome, but with proactive action, the use of modern technological tools, and a mix of well-trained and intelligent officers, we will successfully combat many of these challenges. With body-worn cameras, our law enforcement officers are better equipped to protect lives and property, thereby, making Lagos safer for us all.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abia LG poll: Ukwa groups drum support for Wabara

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Two groups, Ndoki Elites Club (NEC) and Ukwa East Professionals Mandate (UEPM) have pledged their total support for the candidacy of Chuks Wabara for the December 18, Abia State Local Government elections, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).   The groups in separate statements made available yesterday in Aba, described some opposing […]
News

NCC rakes in N362.34bn revenue in 5years

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it raked in a whooping sum of N362.34 billion revenue within five years. The Executive Vice Chairman/ CEO of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this in Abuja recently said the revenue was also remitted into government’s coffers. Danbatta, who addressed participants of Course 29 at the National Defence […]
News

EFCC chair demands special anti-corruption courts

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…budgets N29.871bn for 2021 The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Mohammed Abba Umar, has advocated for the establishment of special anti-corruption courts for quick dispensation of justice. Umar made the call while defending the 2021 budget estimate and presenting the performance of 2020 budget before the House of Representatives […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica