LASTMA officers, others to wear body camera

Officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and others in the Lagos State Law Enforcement Training Institute (LETI) will now be using body cameras as Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has finally approved the use of the device to enhance their safety while on duty.

The governor also approved a mass training for the state’s law enforcement personnel ahead of the deployment of the digital tools for security operations across the state. Speaking while rolling out the plan for the training of the officers on the use of the electronic gadgets, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the move would improve transparency and accountability in the activities of law enforcement agencies, and put the state government in a better position to respond to security challenges in real time.

The cameras, the governor pointed out, will help the state government check abuse of power and excesses by security personnel while also improving the safety and accountability of officers, who will use the device for evidence sharing and intelligence gathering. Provision of adequate security, the governor said, was a key pillar of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda, stressing that the initiative reflected his government’s resolution to ensure Lagos remained secure for residents and investors.

He said: “I am pleased to inaugurate the use of bodyworn cameras by law enforcement officers in Lagos and this is a ground-breaking move to enhance safety in the state as well as increase transparency and accountability in the activities of our law enforcement agencies. Lagos State has strategically set the pace among other states in Nigeria to launch the use of body worn cameras by law enforcement officers. “The security challenges in different parts of the country are worrisome, but with proactive action, the use of modern technological tools, and a mix of well-trained and intelligent officers, we will successfully combat many of these challenges. With body-worn cameras, our law enforcement officers are better equipped to protect lives and property, thereby, making Lagos safer for us all.”

Like this: Like Loading...