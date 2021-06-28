LASTMA officials, policemen almost killed my wife, extorted me –Businessman

A Dubai-based Nigerian, Mr. Jude Ezeh, has accused officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and policemen of extortion and attempted murder of his wife.

The businessman said he was on his way to Ikeja on June 25, to pick his travel document, because he was going back to Dubai, when his wife suddenly started bleeding. According to him, he pulled over from the road at Akowonjo and asked his wife to use the nearby eatery to clean up.

Ezeh, who spoke with our correspondent on the phone yesterday, said immediately he drove out of the eatery, two policemen and two LASTMA officials pounced on his vehicle and said he had violated the traffic light.

He said: “While I was trying to tell them what happened to my wife, one of the LASTMA officials said they were not doctors, that when they were done with me I should take my wife to the hospital. While all this was going on, my wife was still not comfortable. In order to leave the scene quickly and take my wife to the hospital, I called one of my friends to talk to them.

One of the policemen said because I called a third party I had complicated my case. That was how one of the LASTMA officials entered my car and drove the car and my wife away.

“My wife was not sick before we left home, but when we got to Egbeda, she started complaining that her waist was paining her seriously and that she wanted to throw up.

When she came out of the eatery, thick blood was still coming out of her body. I told her to manage till we get to Ikeja so that we can collect my document and take her to hospital near our area at Ikotun.

“I told the LASTMA officials and the policemen that I didn’t go when the traffic light turned red, they said it was because my wife was not using the seat belt. I explained to them that she was using it before but because she was bleeding and in discomfort, she removed it.

“That was how a policeman flared up and said that I should not tell them anything about blood because they were not doctors.

They said that I was going to pay dearly for it. I asked them how I was going to pay; if it was money. They asked me where I live, I told them that I am a businessman based in Dubai and that I came to check on my family.

They asked me where I was from; I told them I am from Enugu. Then they started whispering among themselves in Yoruba that I’m an Igbo man. This information I gave them made them harass me more.

They started searching my car. I had an envelope that contained N10,000 and another one that contained N150,000. “They saw my international passport and driver’s licence and took them away.” The man added that while they were there, he told them that his wife was dying because she was still bleeding.

He said: “The blood was coming out but they didn’t care. I called some of my relatives to plead on my behalf but they refused to take any calls from them.

They said that they were working on the instructions of the governor of Lagos State. “While I was still pleading with them to take the calls, one of them entered my car and zoomed off with my wife. I started chasing them to see if I could meet them.

I noticed that the guy had turned to the other side so I crossed to the other side to block the car. I told him to stop my car and that even if he wanted to take my car to their station, I should be inside. So I entered the car and he drove back to where the remaining members of the team were.

When we got there, I started begging one of the policemen but all my pleas were not heeded. “They dragged me out of my car and one of them drove my car and wife away again. I asked them where they were taking my wife to but they pushed me into their mini-bus and started driving towards Ikeja.

“They told me to corporate or else I would forever regret it. I was still calling people to beg on my behalf. I begged them not to allow my wife to die but they didn’t listen.

“My wife kept calling me on the phone, saying she was dying. I told her that we were coming.

So they drove towards the LASTMA office at PWD. But as we were going, a Sienna car hit their bus so they stopped to arrest the driver. But the car couldn’t move again, so I pleaded with them to allow me to go and save my wife. I asked them what to do. They said I ought to pay N35,000 but I should pay N10,000.

They said I should not call anybody again and that the money was going to Sanwo-Olu who gave them instructions.

“When I asked one of them about my document, he said he could only release my wife and car to me. He said I would have to come to their office on Monday to know how much I will pay to get my document back.

“I quickly went to meet my wife and drove her to the hospital. By the time I got there, she was about to die; she was gasping for breath. By the time I got to the hospital, the doctor was mad at me.

He said she had lost so much blood so she was admitted and administered treatment. I thank God that she responded to treatment.”

The LASTMA spokesperson, Mr. Olumide Filade, neither picked his calls nor responded to a text message sent to his mobile phone to react to the allegations.

