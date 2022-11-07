LASTMA warns operators of unpainted commercial vehicles to ensure compliance

Yemi Olakitan, The Lagos State Government has warned all intra-state commercial bus operators to ensure that their vehicles are painted Red or Yellow with Black Stripes or risk having them impounded.

The state emphasised that erring drivers will face the wrath of the law for failure to comply with the rules and regulations governing the operation of all commercial vehicle operators in the state.

The LASTMA General Manager, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, who issued the warning over the weekend in Oshodi, reminded the community that starting from November 7, 2022, the Agency will begin enforcing its regulations against all commercial vehicles that are not painted.

In order to restore order on the roads and safeguard the lives and property of Lagosians, Mr Oreagba further revealed that the warning was intended to ensure that commercial bus operators, particularly those operating intrastate services, abide by the current law of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

He made it clear that all “Danfo” minibuses, including the “Korope,” shall be painted in yellow with black stripes, while mass transit buses with two doors must be painted in an operatorapproved red colour.

Oreagba also mentioned the requirement for registration through the various designated offices for all buses that have been given permission to travel around Victoria Island and its surroundings with an approved colour

