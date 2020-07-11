LASU-ACEISTE focuses on optimal performance, gets advisory board

An International Scientific Advisory Board (ISAB) has been inaugurated for the Lagos State University Africa Centre of Excellence for Innovative and Transformative STEM Education (LASU-ACEITSE). The Board, as part of the terms of its reference, is saddled with the responsibility to offer scientific advice to the leadership team as well as the sectorial board of the centre; make suggestions on the Centre’s strategic development and implementation plan. Other terms include offering advice on specific research projects to be undertaken and their priorities; provide international linkages, support and advice on funding for research; as well as recommend from a scientific perspective on issues related to collaborative research involving the international community, among others.

While welcoming the Advisory Board members and guests, including principal officers of the university, the National Coordinator of the World Bank ACE Project in Nigeria, and the Centre management team, to the Zoom virtual programme, the Director of the Centre, Prof. Peter Okebukola, said the core goal of the World Bank funded project is to produce quality postgraduates and human resources, especially Post Doctorate graduates for Africa continent to drive the economies. Okebukola, who said the Board, was also to enhance the quality of scholarship and position the centre for excellent training and production of doctoral students for Africa, and the world at large, as one of the most impact centres in Africa.

