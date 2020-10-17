LASU admits 7,968 students, declares zero tolerance for indiscipline

The management of the Lagos State University (LASU) has warned the 7,968 fresh students admitted into the institution for the 2019/2020 academic session to shun all forms of anti-social behaviour, as the university would not hesitate to dismiss any erring student. This is as the university declared zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractice and indiscipline, saying: “Deviance from the university rules and regulations can lead to accelerated graduation through expulsion, dismissal and rustication.”

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. ‘Lanre Fagbohun, gave the warning during the matriculation of the students, which took place at the main auditorium of the university at Ojo campus. Fagbohun, who said the matriculation would be the last he would conduct as the eighth substantive VC of the institution, recalled that LASU had in the last four years and 10 months undergone changes that guaranteed conducive learning, preparedness to take on global challenges and a stable academic calendar.

The Vice-Chancellor added: “What is primarily required of you during your stay on campus is good morals and academic excellence,” saying their choice of LASU would help them to sow seeds of change. On the ranking of LASU as the second best university in the country and within the global 501-601 bracket, he said the onus was on the students to raise the bar of the university. On the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the university in particular and the education sector in general, Fagbohun said: “Challenges come with opportunities, the pandemic has put us on a global spotlight.

