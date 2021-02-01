Editorial

LASU and mockery of VC’s appointment

The controversy characterising the selection process for the ninth vice-chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU) is, without conjecture, diminishing the integrity of the entire university system and, by extension, academia.

 

Following the tenure expiration of the eighth substantive Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, the university, on January 11, 2021, constituted a Joint Governing Council and Senate Committee to midwife the process that will produce the ninth substantive vicechancellor for the institution.

 

But the selection process went awry, following alleged overwhelming discrepancies that dotted the selection process, forcing the Lagos State Governor and Visitor to the university, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to order the cancellation of the process that had hitherto produced three shortlisted candidates.

 

The governor, thereafter, ordered a fresh selection process to be conducted within 45 days to produce a generally acceptable vice-chancellor for the institution.

 

That this unfortunate and scenario is happening in the university system, a supposed epitome of excellence in knowledge, academic deliverables and a wet ground for character moulding, left much to be desired.

 

 

Given the alleged discrepancies in the selection process, some of the candidates were allegedly screened out, while some were favoured by setting aside the criteria and qualifications stipulated for shortlisting candidates for the position.

 

As a tact to restore sanity to the process and save the institution’s battered image, the governor acted decisively and timely by ordering the cancellation of the selection process, citing gross misconduct and corrupt practices based on evidences adduced in 10 strongly-worded petitions from some top members of the university community, which picked holes in the entire process.

 

The visitor, inundated with these petitions arising from the “abused selection process” levelled against the Governing Council led by the Pro- Chancellor/Chairman of Council, Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo, therefore, instructed that a fresh process should commence immediately.

 

According to the state government, after thorough evaluation and investigation of the various complaints, the governor, in his capacity as the visitor to the university, was left with no option than to order the cancellation of the entire saggy process already awash with criticism and condemnation.

 

Meanwhile, Prof. Fagbohun, the then out-going vice-chancellor, was directed to immediately convene an emergency Senate meeting of the university, to be superintended by a protem chairman for the purpose of appointing one of the deputy vice-chancellors, who is not a candidate in the cancelled selection process, in an acting capacity.

 

This was apparently to avoid any form of lacuna the exit of the out-going vicechancellor could create in the system. Even the immediate past vicechancellor and the Council chair were accused of working against the guidelines of the 37-year-old institution on appointment of a vice-chancellor.

 

Similarly, the LASU Joint Council and Senate Selection Committee was also faulted for allegedly having  reconceived plans on the appointment, going by the re-advertisement published on January 14, 2021, for the vice-chancellorship position, which is similar to the one earlier presented by the Committee, leading to the cancellation of the former process.

 

The qualifications and requirements, as advertised, allegedly reduced the criteria for the exalted position, to allow any scholar with five years post full professorship to apply, against the seven years set as the least for the position by LASU’s contemporaries.

 

Other credibility issues, which further gave credence to suggestive tactics in the petition, is the arbitrariness of the Council chairman/ pro-chancellor concerning approval of the advertised guidelines without the input of other members of Council.

 

Against this background, the advertisement claims that any candidate with postgraduate Medical Fellowship can apply, as it is equivalent to PhD certificate, a purely contravention to the National Universities Commission (NUC)’s repeated declaration/circular to all universities that no other qualification/certificate is equivalent to a PhD.

 

Now, apart from the call that the pro-chancellor should be excused from the entire selection process, the Ninalowo-led Joint Council and Senate Selection Committee should be dissolved within the ambit of the LASU Law of 2004, while the university’s Governing Council should be sacked as it no longer capable of acting fairly with openness and transparency.

 

For university, regarded as the epitome and centre of excellence in academics and character to be downgraded to this abysmal level of shame, is deconstructing the narrative of what ivory towers stand for.

 

If the allegations are anything to go by, it is indescribable and a disservice for any committee saddled with the onerous task of midwifing a system, to so plunge itself into such a credibility and integrity issue, to the extent of prioritising its interest above the institution, which it swore to serve and protect.

 

It is against this backdrop that we condemn in strong terms the attempt by any group or persons to subject the appointment of vice-chancellor in the university to the whims and caprices of any particular interest, traditional institution, community dictates, religious undertone, government interference and other undue preferences without recourse to merit, transparency, integrity and credibility.

 

While we laud the proactive action and intervention of the governor and visitor in the matter in order to ensure transparency in the system by stopping the selection process and to save LASU from degenerating into a crisis point, we make bold to say that people of integrity and credible temperaments should be saddled with responsibilities.

 

The state government should enthrone a credible and transparent selection process that will usher in the right candidate for the position.

 

This is not the time for Lagos State government, the proprietor of LASU, to sit on the fence, or take any chance, either overtly or covertly and allow the institution to embark on a journey of self-destruction that will bring the university to its knees

