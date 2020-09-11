LASU announces dates for final-year students, others resumption

The Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos State has said only the final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students will resume on September 14 while the other levels will resume on November 9.

A statement signed by the Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Ademola Adekoya, said only final year students at the undergraduate level would have their lecture hours from 9.00am to 3.00pm, Monday to Friday while postgraduate students; (Masters and Ph.D.) would have their lectures only at weekends.

It read in part: “200 to 500 level students will commence academic activities on Monday 9th November 2020 while lectures for newly admitted students (100 levels) will commence on Monday 11th January 2021. Sandwich Degree Programme, Part-Time in Epe Campus, and Diploma students will commence lectures on Friday 13th November 2020 and their lectures would hold only on weekends.”

The statement said the University Senate decided to commence normal academic activities in compliance with the directive of Lagos State Governor and Visitor to the University, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, that Tertiary Institutions in the state could re-open from September 14.

It further warned that staff, students, and any other individual without a face mask would not be allowed access into any of the university campuses.

“Screening and checking of entrants at all entrances of the university using infrared thermometers is compulsory. Staff and students must wear their Identity cards in order to be allowed access into the university. Any staff or student who has misplaced his/her Identity card should go to the university,” the statement added.

