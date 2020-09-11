Education

LASU announces dates for final-year students, others resumption

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos State has said only the final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students will resume on September 14 while the other levels will resume on November 9.
A statement signed by the Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Ademola Adekoya, said only final year students at the undergraduate level would have their lecture hours from 9.00am to 3.00pm, Monday to Friday while postgraduate students; (Masters and Ph.D.) would have their lectures only at weekends.
It read in part: “200 to 500 level students will commence academic activities on Monday 9th November 2020 while lectures for newly admitted students (100 levels) will commence on Monday 11th January 2021. Sandwich Degree Programme, Part-Time in Epe Campus, and Diploma students will commence lectures on Friday 13th November 2020 and their lectures would hold only on weekends.”
The statement said the University Senate decided to commence normal academic activities in compliance with the directive of Lagos State Governor and Visitor to the University, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, that Tertiary Institutions in the state could re-open from September 14.
It further warned that staff, students, and any other individual without a face mask would not be allowed access into any of the university campuses.
“Screening and checking of entrants at all entrances of the university using infrared thermometers is compulsory. Staff and students must wear their Identity cards in order to be allowed access into the university. Any staff or student who has misplaced his/her Identity card should go to the university,” the statement added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

New twist in UI VC’s race

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

CONTEST There is a twist in the appointment of a new Vice- Chancellor for the University of Ibadan (UI). An Ibadan group, The Ibadan Pillars, is calling for appointment of an Ibadan indigene, while Oke- Ogun axis of Oyo State faulted such call, insisting that it is their turn to produce the next Vice-Chancellor   […]
Education

JUST IN: FG constitutes panel for UNILAG crisis

Posted on Author Reporter

*Asks Babalakin, Oluwatoyin to ‘step aside’ Kayode Olanrewaju The Federal Government on Friday constituted a seven-man visitation panel to look into the crisis at the University of Lagos (UNILAG). The panel has two weeks within which to submit its report. However, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN) and the Vice-Chancellor, […]
Education

Sex-for-grades: Imo varsity suspends two lecturers caught on video

Posted on Author Reporter

  …Sets up probe panel   Steve Uzoechi, Owerri   The management of the Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri has suspended with immediate effect, two lecturers who were caught in a compromising situation in a sex video trending on social media. This was disclosed to our correspondent by the spokesman of the University, Mr. Ralph […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: