LASU appoints Oke, as acting VC

Kayode Olanrewaju

An Acting Vice-Chancellor has been  named for the Lagos State University (LASU).
He is Prof. Oyedamola Oke, the incumbent Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration.
His appointment was ratified Monday by the university’s Governing Council, led by the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Council, Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo, following his nomination by the University Senate during its emergency meeting Monday morning.
He takes over from Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, the eighth substantive Vice-Chancellor, whose five-year single tenure expired Monday, January 11, 2021.
Oke’s appointment in acting capacity followed the cancellation of the entire selection process for the appointment of the ninth substantive Vice-Chancellor for the university by the Governor of Lagos State and Visitor to the university, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
The governor, while announcing the cancellation of the selection process on Friday, however, directed the university’s Senate to convene and nominated an acting Vice-Chancellor to take over from the outgoing Vice-Chancellor.
