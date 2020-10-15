LASU blames non-remittance of deductions for drop in subvention, IGR

Againstthebackdropof allegation of default in non-remittance of staff’s salary deductions to cooperative societies preferred against the management of the Lagos State University (LASU), and the attendant controversy, the management has explained that this was caused by the shortfall in the state government’s monthly subvention and the significant drop in the university’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Stating its position in a statement entitled “Nonremittance of staff salary deductions to cooperative societies: The LASU management’s position,” the university recalled that management had invited all the Cooperative Societies and staff unions where it explained in detail and shared with them the situation of the university’s finances and how the management intended to meet the challenge.

Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Ademola Adekoya, however, in the statement blamed the controversy on some mischief makers who were quick to escalate the issue in order to discredit the university’s management for their selfish motives. While appealing for patience from affected stakeholders, the statement further noted that the university management was fully committed to the understanding reached with the cooperatives to fully remit monies deducted as soon as the IGR improved through full restoration of academic activities in the university.

It, however, recalled that before the university was augmenting N450 million monthly subvention from the state by N100 million every month, but this dwindled from April when the government’s subvention cut to N292.5 million, the university augmented this with N257.5 million from its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to meet regular payment of staff’s salaries on 25th of every month.

It said: “The majority of the stakeholders showed understanding with the management on the position that the situation was not peculiar to LASU and as such, should be handled and resolved as proposed by the management. It is with this understanding that the management continues to augment monthly staff salaries pending when the situation normalizes.”

