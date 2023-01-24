Education

LASU Centre leads at Abuja 2023 science, technology, innovation fair

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

The authorities of Lagos State University (LASU) are still savouring the outstanding research performance of the state university in the just concluded Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation Exhibition/Expo, Abuja 2023. The LASU Centre of Excellence for Sargassum and Research (LASU CESAR) emerged the overall winner in the Tertiary Institutions Category of the Science, Technology and Innovation Expo, tagged “Abuja 2023,” which took place at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

 

The Centre presented four major research products for assessment at the expo, which are Animal Feeds (Fish, Pigs, Poultry, Grasscutter and Rabbit); Pharmaceutical (Vitamins A & C, Alginate and Fucoidan); Construction (ceiling boards and bricks); and Cosmetics  cat fish oil and organic body cream). In the assessment, the Animal Feeds for fish, Pigs, chicken, grasscutter and rabbit won the overall best product in the Tertiary Institutions category of the exhibition/expo.

Over 130 individuals and university participated in the five-day exhibition/expo, while more than 340 products were assessed by the team of assessors from the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation based on the following criteria, which include originality, creativity/innovativeness, cost effectiveness and efficiency, local raw materials, content/ labelling/packaging, presentation, patent, contribution to national economic growth and sustainable development, potential for commercialisation, among others.

 

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Senator Olorunimbe Mamora; Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Mr Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh; Lagos State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr Hakeem Fahm; and the Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Saheed Balogun, as well as Heads of research institutes, ministry officials, corporate organisations, captains of industries, among others expressed delight with the ingenuity of the LASU CESAR Team.

Mamora, while congratulating all the awardees and in particular, LASU for the feat, commended the university for embarking on a cutting-edge research that is capable of empowering and impact the lives of the people, even as he promised to provide necessary support that will take LASU CESAR to the expected heights. Meanwhile, Ikoh, in his remarks, pledged that readiness of the ministry will make LASU CESAR the hub for Scientific Innovation

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

