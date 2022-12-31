News

LASU Communication Studies Master Class holds reunion 14 years after

Fourteen years after graduating from the Lagos State University (LASU), the alumni class of Masters in Communication Studies (MCS) held its maiden reunion in Lagos. The event, which took place at the prestigious ADNA Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, attracted individuals, who successfully left the great citadel of knowledge years ago with chains of achievements and laurels.

Speaking at the occasion, the guest speaker, who taught the student ‘the new media’ then and now an Associate Professor of Journalism, Tunde Akani pointed out that a gathering like this is “a call for a reflection of where we are coming from, where we, are and where we are going in terms of positive development of ourselves and the society at large.” Akanni emphasised that a time like this “reposes a lot of responsibilities on our shoulders as professional communicators in the business of the media in which we cannot afford to disappoint the nation.

“All eyes are on us not for only a direction but in the area of leading the society to make our leaders accountable for their actions and inactions.” He encouraged members to continue to develop and upgrade themselves, particularly in the emerging areas of competence in Communication Studies in order to remain relevant. “Opportunities abound in communication and media studies, but such could be difficult to tap into without commensurate competence in those areas,” he pointed out. Some of the alumni that attended the reunion are Mrs Abidemi Gbekeleoluwa, a Lecturer at the Department of Mass Communication, Yabatech, Semiu Okanlawon, former special adviser on Media to Rauf Aregbesola and now Editor-In-Chief, NPO Reports. Others are Sina Fadare, Editor, Gbélégbọ́ (A Yoruba sister paper of the Nation’s Newspaper), and the Deputy Governor of the 2008 Class, Oluchi Tobe-Chukwu, Super Falcons Media Chief and Principal Editor Of Tobexmedia.com.

 

