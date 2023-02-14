LASU deepens ranking profile with workshop, lauds college for research

As part of efforts at attaining the goal of becoming the best university in West Africa, and to rank higher on the global university ranking scale, the management of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Lagos, has undertaken a major leap that will deepen its strategies.

The university, under the auspices of LASU Supervisory Ranking Committee, for one-day last week, organised a sensitisation exercise for all academic staff and Heads of Units at the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Ikeja. The sensitisation workshop is to enlighten the participants on the various criteria being used by the rating systems to place institutions on a global ranking scale. While welcoming participants to the workshop, the Provost of the College, Prof. Abiodun Adewuya, who underscored and gave credence to the efforts of the academic staff in the area of research, said: “I want to state categorically and proudly that I believe 70 per cent of the ranking of LASU is based on what we do in the College here which in turn shows in our academic excellence.”

“We will continue to strive harder to achieve more than we have,” he added, even as he assured the Committee and the university management that the College would abide by and utilise all counsel and recommendations given on areas of improvement. The Chairman of the Supervisory Ranking Committee, Prof. Abayomi Olagunju, who was represented by the University Librarian, Dr. Layi Adebayo, in his remarks, gave kudos to the college management and staff for their dedication and commitment towards academic research, which played an integral role in tilting the scales in favour of the university on the various ranking indexes.

He said: “Whenever LASUCOM is widely referenced as the pride of the university, it is rooted in and backed by the research prowess of the College among other factors, but we need to set our sights on an even higher target and near perfect standard.” The Director of Research Management and Innovation for the university and, a member of the Supervisory Ranking Committee, Prof. Adeneye Adejuwon, who in his extensive presentation on The Higher Education Ranking (THE) schemes and their various criteria for ranking tertiary institutions globally, highlighted the areas of strength needed for improvement. On the data submission criteria, the Professor of Pharmacology commended the College for always being proactive and setting the standard, even as he also urged the institution to intensify more efforts in other rating categories for LASU to attain its set goals. Other members of the Committee at the sensitisation exercise include the Director of General Nigerian Studies, Prof. Elias Simiat, and the Director of Academic Planning, Mrs. Olanrewaju-John.

