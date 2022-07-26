LASU don seeks to improve teaching, learning of physics

The need to address the criticism that characterised the teaching-learning process of Physics and subsequent students’ performance in the subject was again brought to the fore at the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Lagos. It was at the 84th inaugural lecture of the university and the first inaugural lecture in the Department of Physics Education of the institution.

The lecture, entitled: “Abstractism And Realism Paradox: The Nonsensical Debate in Physics Classroom,” was delivered by Olatunde Lawal Owolabi, a Professor of Physics Education at the Department of Science and Technology Education, Faculty of Education.

The Dean, Faculty of Education, however, said that the need had become necessary in view of the role of Physics in nation building and human capital development, stressing that students would learn Physics better when they realise that it is physical, real and around them.

Therefore, he explained that Physics teachers must teach the subject in accordance with its nature whereby the Students, the Teachers and the Environment (STE) will continually interact, as well as imbibe the lessons drawn from Culturo- Techno-Contextual Approach (CTCA) to drive home Physics concepts. To him, the way and manner in which Physics was first introduced portrayed little about the natural existence of physics; from the definition down to the method, technique and strategies come the loopholes.

Thus, in order to improve the teaching of Physics in Nigerian secondary schools, Owolabi recommended the adoption of a two-pronged approach involving motivation and quality-intakes in all universities in the country.

He listed the forms of the motivation to include scholarship, grants, automatic employment for graduates of Physics after graduation and improved pay package to teachers generally, adding that Physics Education should attract cut-off points comparable to engineering courses in view of the fact that the two courses require the same cognitive tasks demand.

Besides, the lecturer, who insisted that Further Mathematics should be a prerequisite subject for Physics Education in Nigerian universities, also spoke on the need for regular capacity building workshops in order to inculcate desirable skills in teachers.

“Such skills should be borne out of research efforts and include the following core areas of physics teachers’ professional improvement, such as active learning strategy, matching multiple intelligences with students’ aptitudes, strategies to improve visual representation, multiple representation and visual-spatial representation; Culturo-Techno-Contextual Approach and learning preferences of physics students,” he stated.

As part of measures to improve the teaching and learning of Physics in schools, Owolabi said that the National Universities Commission (NUC) should enforce the establishment of ‘Teaching Enhancement and Intervention Centre’ in all universities in the country, where all university teachers will enroll for regular teaching intervention.

While insisting that such a centre would go a long way in improving the quality of graduates produce in terms of performance and employability skills, the inaugural lecture said this would also inculcate some entrepreneurial skills in Physics students

