LASU, ex-VC laud Okebukola as he bows out of varsity system at 70

Kayode Olanrewaju

The management of Lagos State University (LASU) Wednesday described Distinguished Professor Peter Okebukola as an absolute force of nature, a transformative leader and trailblazer, and an unfathomably loyal staff of the university, whose dedication and unalloyed commitment to the service of the institution in the face of more prestigious offers, is a stuff of legends.

Prof. Okebukola, former Acting Vice-Chancellor of LASU and former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), who joined LASU as one of its pioneer academic staff, Wednesday bowed out of the university system, as he clocked 70 years, the mandatory retirement age for professorial cadre.

LASU Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oyedamola Oke, in a retirement/birthday congratulatory statement issued and signed by the Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Ademola Adekoya, however, lauded Okebukola for what he described as his sterling contributions to the development of the state university, saying: “Most recently, his role in LASU’s appointment by the World Bank as Africa Centre of Excellence in Innovative and Transformative STEM Education (ACEITSE) is particularly remarkable; just as is his effort in the successful take-off of the Centre.”

Oke, who extolled Okebukola’s virtues, commended his incalculable positive contributions to the university in particular and by extension, the nation’s education sector, describing him as a “rare gift of God to LASU.”

Like this: Like Loading...