LASU, firm partner on internet connectivity

…as VC reiterates commitment to boost research, elevate varsity

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at boosting the provision of internet service on the Lagos State University (LASU) campuses, has been signed between the management of the institution and the VDT Communications Limited, a licensed Private Network service provider specializing in the provision of Enterprise Wide Area Network (WAN) and Metropolitan Area Network (MAN) link connectivity using fiber Optic and Wireless Communication infrastructure and access networks. The move is part of efforts to reposition and enhance a better visibility of the university on the world map so as to improve its global ranking. Under the partnership, the three campuses of the university at the Ojo main campus; Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Ikeja and Epe campus will benefit from the provision of internet services respectively. The document was signed by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello on behalf of the university, while the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of VDT Communications Limited, Mr. Abiodun Omoniyi signed on behalf of the company. The Vice-Chancellor, who briefed the VDT team about the university’s experience in relation to the internet service and hoped that the company would deliver excellently on the part nership, said: “Our vision of becoming the best university in West Africa will be almost 70 per cent achieved once we have proper internet connectivity.” According to her, the internet service will be for the members of staff, the teaching and nonteaching, as well as the worldclass students of the university. On his part, the leader of the VDT Communications Limited team, Omoniyi, thanked the Vice-Chancellor and the university management for the confidence reposed in the company and for entrusting them with the opportunity. He, however, promised on behalf of the communication firm that the company would do a lot more than envisioned, saying: “Our Company, VDT Communications Limited, has been in existence for more than 20 years providing quality services.” Meanwhile, the university’s Acting Director, Directorate of Information, Communication, Technology (DICT), Dr. Toyin Enikuomehin, laude Prof. Olatunji- Bello and her management team for their efforts towards making the MoU possible. “The need for internet services in the university cannot be over-emphasised. Therefore, the signing of the MoU is coming at the right time as it will go a long way in broadening the scope of research, creativity and innovation of staff and students of the university,” he added. According to him, almost all the statutory services of the university are web-based, ranging from online learning, virtual public lectures to promotion and assessment evaluation forms for teaching and non-teaching members of staff. Enikuomehin, however, noted that availability of internet on campuses of the university would avail the users a seamless experience on the platforms. In a related development, the Vice-Chancellor has reaffirmed her administration’s commitment to taking the institution to enviable heights, through promotion of cutting-edge research and academic activities. Prof. Olatunji-Bello restated this commitment during the university’s prayer session to usher in the New Year, which took place at the Buba Marwa Auditorium, Ojo campus, Ojo, where she declared that a brighter future awaits the institution under her leadership. While lauding the staff and members of the university community for their contribution towards attainment of the institution’s vision, she said: “I see a bright future for our university. Few months ago, by divine providence, I was appointed the ninth substantive vice-chancellor of our great institution. We promised that we would raise the bar of academic excellence of our university and make it the best in West Africa. I am bold to say that your cooperation in the last six months has shown that you are determined and committed to the actualisation of our vision.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...