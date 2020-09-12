News

LASU fixes dates for final-year students, others’ resumption

The Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Lagos State has said only the final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students will resume on September 14, while the other levels will resume on November 9. A statement signed by the Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Ademola Adekoya, said only final year students at the undergraduate level would have their lecture hours from 9am to 3pm, Monday to Friday. He added that postgraduate students; (Masters and Ph.D.) would have their lectures only at weekends.

The statement reads in part: “200 to 500 level students will commence academic activities on November 9, 2020 while lectures for newly admitted students (100 levels) will commence on January 11, 2021. Sandwich Degree Programme, Part-Time in Epe Campus, and Diploma students will commence lectures on Friday 13th November 2020 and their lectures would hold only on weekends.”

The statement said the University Senate decided to commence normal academic activities in compliance with the directive of Lagos State Governor and Visitor to the University, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, that Tertiary Institutions in the state could re-open from September 14.

Our Reporters

