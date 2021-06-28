News Top Stories

LASU Governing Council: Sanwo-Olu names ex-Accountant-General, 12 others as members

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Muritala Ayinla

 

The Governor of Lagos State and Visitor to the Lagos State University (LASU), Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed a former Accountant General and Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Finance, Sir David Sunmoni and 12 others as members of the new Governing Council for the Lagos State University (LASU). Sunmoni, according to the statement, istoserveastheChairmanof the13-membercouncil.

 

Their appointment, which was contained in a statement personally signed yesterday by the Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo Olu on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, was based on the consideration of the report of the Special Visitation Panel on the appointment of the nineth Vice-Chancellor, which recommended the  dissolution of the previous Governing Council and by the powers conferred on the governor by the Lagos State University Law, Cap L69 volume 7, Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (as amended)

 

According to the statement, other members of the council are: Prof. Amuwo Shaffudeen, Mr Anuoluwa ESO, Mr Tolani Sule, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, Mr Karl Toriola, Mr Adekunle Soname and Mrs Foluke Abdul-Rasaq.

 

Others are Mrs Moronke Williams, Mr. Adebayo Akinsanya, Mrs Adenike Yomi Fasheun, Mrs Mojisola Tolagbe Taiwo and Dr. Hakeem Adetugbobo.

 

The statement added that the date for the formal inauguration of the new Governing Council would be announced later.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Dangote Cement to pay over N97 bn in corporate tax for 2020

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Africa’s largest cement producer, Dangote Cement Plc, has remained a major contributor to the economy with a tax charge of N97 billion for the financial year ended 31st December 2020, even as it proposed a dividend of N16 per share.   According to the cement group’s audited results released on the floor of the Nigerian […]
News

N2.67bn fraud: ICPC clarifies position

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has said that the N2.6 billion, which its chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, alleged was spent on “school feeding” during lockdown, was not in any way connected to the “Home Grown School Feeding Programme” of the Federal Government. The home grown feeding programme is being coordinated […]
News

Only court can void 1999 Constitution –Omo-Agege

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo- Agege, yesterday advised the representatives of the six states from the South South region, under the auspices of BRADEC United Assembly, to go to the court and stop the implementation of the 1999 Constitution. He also said that only a court ruling could guarantee the framing of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica