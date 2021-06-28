LASU Governing Council: Sanwo-Olu names ex-Accountant-General, 12 others as members

Muritala Ayinla

The Governor of Lagos State and Visitor to the Lagos State University (LASU), Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed a former Accountant General and Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Finance, Sir David Sunmoni and 12 others as members of the new Governing Council for the Lagos State University (LASU). Sunmoni, according to the statement, istoserveastheChairmanof the13-membercouncil.

Their appointment, which was contained in a statement personally signed yesterday by the Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo Olu on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, was based on the consideration of the report of the Special Visitation Panel on the appointment of the nineth Vice-Chancellor, which recommended the dissolution of the previous Governing Council and by the powers conferred on the governor by the Lagos State University Law, Cap L69 volume 7, Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (as amended)

According to the statement, other members of the council are: Prof. Amuwo Shaffudeen, Mr Anuoluwa ESO, Mr Tolani Sule, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, Mr Karl Toriola, Mr Adekunle Soname and Mrs Foluke Abdul-Rasaq.

Others are Mrs Moronke Williams, Mr. Adebayo Akinsanya, Mrs Adenike Yomi Fasheun, Mrs Mojisola Tolagbe Taiwo and Dr. Hakeem Adetugbobo.

The statement added that the date for the formal inauguration of the new Governing Council would be announced later.

