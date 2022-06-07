LASU, Indian Institute collaborate on exchange programme, research, others

A partnership that will further consolidate the internatialisation drive, boost faculty/student exchange programme with a view to deepening the quality of academic and research activities of the university, has been signed by the Lagos State University (LASU) with an Indian institute. The university, last week, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), India to commence a series of exchange programmes between the two institutions. According to the managementled by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, the partnership, to a large extent, would enhance the university’s drive for internationalisation. The MoU was signed on behalf of the university by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Adenike Boyo, who represented the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, while the Director of Sports at the Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, Prof. Selvamuthu Krishnan signed the document on behalf of the institute during a ceremony held at the Vice- Chancellor’s Conference Room, Babatunde Raji Fashola Senate Building, Ojo Campus. Based on the MoU, the areas of collaboration will include any programme offered by LASU and HITS, which is considered desirable and feasible to the development of the two institutions with special focus on collaborative programmes, exchange of faculty members/ research scholars, exchange of students, academic information, joint research and cultural programmes, among others. The Vice-Chancellor, while welcoming the two-man HITS team, comprising a Nigerian, Dr. Samuel Olalekan Adeyeye, expressed optimism over the success of the collaboration, which she noted would benefit the two institutions tremendously in all fronts. Adeyeye, who facilitated the collaboration between the two institutions, however, said that LASU was selected for the partnership following her track record of being one of the best institutions in Nigeria and for offering Aeronautical Engineering. He also expressed the hope that the partnership that is expected to run for a period of five years renewable by another five years, will bring about a greater relationship between the institutions. To strategise LASU as a world-class university, the institution currently has partnership with several local and international institutions, including Cornell University, United States of America.

