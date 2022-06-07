LASU, Indian Institute collaborate on exchange programme, research, others

A partnership that will further consolidate the internatialisation drive, boost faculty/student exchange programme with a view to deepening the quality of academic and research activities of the university, has been signed by the Lagos State University (LASU) with an Indian institute. The university, last week, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), India to commence a series of exchange programmes between the two institutions. According to the managementled by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, the partnership, to a large extent, would enhance the university’s drive for internationalisation. The MoU was signed on behalf of the university by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Adenike Boyo, who represented the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, while the Director of Sports at the Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, Prof. Selvamuthu Krishnan signed the document on behalf of the institute during a ceremony held at the Vice- Chancellor’s Conference Room, Babatunde Raji Fashola Senate Building, Ojo Campus. Based on the MoU, the areas of collaboration will include any programme offered by LASU and HITS, which is considered desirable and feasible to the development of the two institutions with special focus on collaborative programmes, exchange of faculty members/ research scholars, exchange of students, academic information, joint research and cultural programmes, among others. The Vice-Chancellor, while welcoming the two-man HITS team, comprising a Nigerian, Dr. Samuel Olalekan Adeyeye, expressed optimism over the success of the collaboration, which she noted would benefit the two institutions tremendously in all fronts. Adeyeye, who facilitated the collaboration between the two institutions, however, said that LASU was selected for the partnership following her track record of being one of the best institutions in Nigeria and for offering Aeronautical Engineering. He also expressed the hope that the partnership that is expected to run for a period of five years renewable by another five years, will bring about a greater relationship between the institutions. To strategise LASU as a world-class university, the institution currently has partnership with several local and international institutions, including Cornell University, United States of America.
Related Articles
NUC approves establishment of Ebonyi Medical varsity
The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the establishment of King David Umahi University of Medical Sciences, in Uburu, Ohoazara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof Abubakar Rasheed, noted that the university brings the number of universities in the country to 197. While presenting the approval letter to the Governor […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Eastern Palm Varsity: Rochas Foundation has 90 percent, while Imo has 10 percent – Okorocha
…Says, EPU’s ready to buy govt’s 10 percent President of Rochas Foundation for Africa and former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has said that the Eastern Palm University (EPU), Ogboko, Imo State, was founded on a Public Private Partnership model in which the Rochas Foundation has 90 percent equity participation while the Imo […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Okorocha: Education for African children, conditions for Africa’s development
Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja The Senator representing Imo North Senatorial zone and former governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has challenged the African Union (AU) and Africans on the education of the African child. Okorocha, who paid host to two Ambassadors of African countries, Jacques Obindza (Republic of Congo) and Paul Molong Akaro (South […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)