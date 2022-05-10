Education

LASU invigorates academic culture for teaching, research excellence, others

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

A move that will further leapfrog academic culture and reposition the Lagos State University (LASU) for global relevance in terms of quality scholarship and excellence, has been taken by the management of the institution. According to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji- Bello, such a move has become imperative to create an environment that fosters intellectual, social and ethical growth and academic success in the drive to make ivory tower the best university in West Africa, and Africa by extension.

 

Therefore, to strengthen academic culture towards achieving academic excellence, the university LASU, last week, organised a one-day workshop, tagged: “Workshop on Revamping Academic Culture Towards Achieving Academic Excellence in the University.”

 

Speakers/facilitators at the workshop, which focused extensively on the core tripod mandate of teaching, research and community service, were former Vice-Chancellor of University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Emeritus Professor Nimi Briggs; former Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Emeritus Professor Peter Okebukola; and the former Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Prof. Michael Faborode

. Declaring open the workshop, the Vice-Chancellor, said the workshop for academic staff in the Senior lecturers cadre and above, is to restore academic culture of excellence at the state university. Meanwhile, Emeritus Prof Briggs in his presentation on: “Town and Gown Connect through Robust University Senate in Achieving Academic Excellence,” underscored the role of the University Senate in revamping academic culture to achieve excel  particilence in the system.

 

As a knowledge repository organ of ivory tower, he stated that university senate should not only be socially relevant to the needs of the university in its universal outlook, but also to facilitate the bringing together of town and gown under robust relationship that would meet the needs of the society in terms of research, policies, and other areas of societal expectations.

Briggs, who noted that though Lagos has no adequate universities (public and private) for its huge population, said LASU should strive to produce not only high-level quality manpower for the state, as the relationship between gown and town is a symbiotic one for robust development.

Therefore, he pointed out that universities must be able to impact the community positively by solv ing their problems and making society better for all, saying “That is how LASU could move up on the ladder of greatness.” Also, Okebukola in his presentation, titled: “Effective Teaching as a Panacea for Achieving Academic Excellence,” who spoke on the need for positive and remarkable changes in the lecturers’ teaching, said after the workshop, teaching in LASU should no longer be business as usual.

 

“It should be a change that will be sustainable,” he noted, saying every lecturer irrespective of cadre must engage his or her students in a manner that they will not only understand the subject matter or discussion, but also live by it for a lifetime.

 

While reiterating that what differentiates good teacher from bad teacher are how effective they are in class, on the courses and syllabus, relationships with students and co-lecturers, among others, called on the lecturers to do a reflection, reassessment and recalibration after the workshop to know their status and improve on their teaching and classroom personality.

 

Okebukola, who said that though there are challenges such as students not coming to class and not doing assignments; poor classroom resources; strikes, poor welfare scheme for lecturers; fairly long distance for lecturers to walk/travel from home to campus, and others, he insisted that effective lecturers should rise above challenges for the sake of positive impact on their students and society.

 

“I want to challenge you (participants) to do a gap analysis; where you are before and you will be after the workshop in terms of delivery of quality teaching or otherwise,” he said, even as the don urged partici

pants to embrace a culture of good practices that would distinguish them irrespective of fields of study and level of office in order to attain excellence at work and in other legitimate endeavours and consequently produce world-class graduates. However, Prof. Faborode, whose presentation was on “Significance of Quality Research in Achieving Academic Excellence,” spoke on the need for the university to carry out cuttingedge research as a means to be a world-class university and produce quality graduates.

 

The Professor of Agricultural Engineering, who noted that development of a university is not limited to funding, but also favourable governance, said there was the need for huge investments in the knowledge system – research. “Huge investment is needed in higher education and research in tertiary institutions to lift the primary and secondary school levels and the society,” Faborode added, saying university research output should be able to shape policies and meet societal needs.

 

While calling on the university to prioritise research and innovation, as well as create structures for sustainability of research and patent, he noted that universities are more critical to national development today, than ever before.

 

The don, who stressed that what could make their research activities worth their salt is when they solve societal problems, however, noted that what differentiates a wealthy nation from a poor country is the type and quality of their research activities.

 

“Research efforts across fields should not be tailored along getting a promotion at work alone, but to solve societal problems and that this could be done better through collaboration. Though the Nigerian universities are not doing well in this regard, LASU should therefore take the lead,” he added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Resumption: NANS solicits COVID-19 support fund for varsities, polys

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has called on the federal government to give COVID-19 support funds to universities and polytechnics in the country in order to tame the pandemic.   This is coming as the Federal government directed schools to reopen on Monday, January 18.   The NANS’ National President, Com. Sunday Asefon, […]
Education

FG: Schools must create isolation spaces before reopening

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Ministry of Education has proposed that schools must create isolation spaces before reopening. This was contained in the ‘Guidelines for schools and learning facilities reopening after COVID-19 pandemic closure’, submitted to the National Assembly on Tuesday. The document noted that each school is “required to create temporary isolation spaces and fully-equipped clinics before […]
Education

Corona School shines at competitions, wins over $2m scholarships

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Owners of Corona Secondary School (CSS), a high flier private school, located in Agbara, Ogun State are happy that the huge resources and energy invested in establishing the school have continued to yield fruitful results.   This is as no fewer than three students of the school won the Council of British International Schools (COBIS) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica