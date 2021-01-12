Education

LASU pioneer VC, Olumide, will be sorely missed – VC, Okebukola

The authorities of the Lagos State University (LASU) and Prof. Peter Okebukola, a Distinguished Professor of Science and Computer Education at the university are mourning the death of the pioneer Vice- Chancellor of the institution.

 

The Late Prof. ‘Folabi Olumide, the foundation Vice-Chancellor of LASU, who served between 1983 and1988, died on January 8, 2021 at the age of 81 years. The outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun on behalf of the university Governing Council, the Senate, university management, staff and students expressed deep regret over the death of the first Vice Chancellor of the state university. While commiserating with the family, the LASU community, friends and associates on what he described as “this irreplaceable loss,” the management as a mark of honour, respect and appreciation in respect of the late Vice-Chancellor’s achievements during his stint as the university, renamed the LASU Health Centre as “Folabi Olumide Health Centre.”

 

Meanwhile, Okebukola, who said that the late Olumide, a Medical Surgeon would be sorely missed, described his death as sad news. He said: “The sad news of January 8, 2021 of the death of Prof. ‘Folabi Olumide, the foundation Vice-Chancellor of LASU at the age of 81, is one that piles on the sour narratives of the first week of this year with the loss of two other top university administrators.

 

“For me, Prof. Olumide’s death is particularly heartrending being the Vice-Chancellor when I joined the services of LASU as a foundation staff in 1984 and who for 37 years tutored me in leadership and was a role model in several respects.”

 

Extolling his virtues, he noted that as an internationally well-regarded surgeon, scholar, lover of music, art, poetry with great dress sense, the late Prof. Olumide gave LASU a solid start in academic and physical developments, and crafted the template on which many of the successor vice-chancellors situated their strategic plans.

 

Okebukola listed the LASU College of Medicine, among other farsighted academic initiatives, as a product of Prof. Olumide’s vision, saying he did not compromise on quality and he demonstrated a high taste for excellence.

 

He added: “He (Prof. Olumide) was a man who kept all angles covered as chairman of senate and who, though diplomatic in general approach and comportment, did not spare persons with divisive tendencies. “His maxim was to make LASU great is a task that must be done. He doggedly led efforts to pursue this goal in spite of all odds.

 

He must be fulfilled that today as he goes home to glory, LASU met his dream of being a great university with high international repute especially driven in the last five years by the efforts of the eighth Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, who bows out in style on January 11.”

