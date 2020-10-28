LASU postpones 24th convocation ceremonies

The management of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo yesterday announced postponement of its 24th convocation. The decision to shift the ceremonies indefinitely was, however, taken at the Lagos State University Extended Management meeting yesterday with Deans of Faculties. This would be the second time the university would postpone the ceremony as university had originally fixed the convocation for between Friday, March 20, and Friday, March 27, 2020, before it was postponed following the outbreak of COVID- 19 pandemic which led to the closure of schools including tertiary institutions in the country. A statement signed by Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Ademola Adekoya, tagged “LASU management postpones the forthcoming 24th convocation ceremonies,” said the ceremonies which had for the second time fixed for Friday, October 30 to Friday, November 6, had been postponed indefinitely. Adekoya, who noted that the postponement was again brought about by the recent events in the state and the country, said a new date would be communicated in due course as “the latest postponement is in view of the recent security breach as fallout of #End- SARS nationwide protests in the state and the country at large.”

