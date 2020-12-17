LASU produces 76 First Class, offers scholarships

Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo has produced 76 First Class across faculties of the university for the 2018/2019 academic session just as no fewer than 8,959 graduates for the first degree yesterday received their scrolls at the 24th convocation of the university while PhD students would be awarded certificates on Friday as part of the week-long ceremony.

The pack was led by Shotunde Oladimeji Idris, a graduate of Management Science, who obtained a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.95 points to become the Overall Best Graduating student, while Olusola Aanu Olabanjo, who led the pack for Masters Degree, obtained a CGPA of 5 points graduated as the best MSc. student.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. ‘Lanre Fagbohun, who will bow out of the university and perform his last and fifth convocation as the Vice-Chancellor lauded the cooperation, support and understanding of critical stakeholders for collectively raising the profile of the institution.

“These have enabled the university to unleash its potential and make true the dreams and aspirations of our founding fathers, whose passion was to have this institution educate young men and women, and nurture them to become responsible adults who will positively impact on the society,” he noted.

