News

LASU produces 76 First Class, offers scholarships

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo has produced 76 First Class across faculties of the university for the 2018/2019 academic session just as no fewer than 8,959 graduates for the first degree yesterday received their scrolls at the 24th convocation of the university while PhD students would be awarded certificates on Friday as part of the week-long ceremony.

The pack was led by Shotunde Oladimeji Idris, a graduate of Management Science, who obtained a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.95 points to become the Overall Best Graduating student, while Olusola Aanu Olabanjo, who led the pack for Masters Degree, obtained a CGPA of 5 points graduated as the best MSc. student.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. ‘Lanre Fagbohun, who will bow out of the university and perform his last and fifth convocation as the Vice-Chancellor lauded the cooperation, support and understanding of critical stakeholders for collectively raising the profile of the institution.

“These have enabled the university to unleash its potential and make true the dreams and aspirations of our founding fathers, whose passion was to have this institution educate young men and women, and nurture them to become responsible adults who will positively impact on the society,” he noted.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ohanaeze youths caution ACF against setting Nigeria ablaze with fake news

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) has urged National Publicity Secretary of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr. Emmanuel Yawe to stop peddling fake news of attacks and killings of Northerners in South-East during the #EndSARS protest. OYC said that Yawe’s allegations that over 30 northerners were killed and 50 trucks and trailers belonging to the […]
News

IPPIS: PENGASSAN commences strike over failed negotiation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Seven months after members of Academic Staff Union of Universities embarked on strike over Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), senior oil workers under the umbrella of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) have also ordered its members nationwide to down tools over Federal Government’s breach of agreement over IPPIS […]
News

Nigeria slumbers as China’s imported goods hit N1.26trn

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

…Spain tops in exported goods to Nigeria With the growing concern over the new fuel hike recently introduced by the Federal Government, over N1.26 trillion or 31.41 per cent in terms of goods are imported into Nigeria from China alone, Saturday Telegraph investigations has shown. This is emerging as the increasing menace of the dumping […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: