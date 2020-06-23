Education

LASU produces automated solar-powered hand washing station machine

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

 

s a response to contain the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the country, the Lagos State University Faculty of Engineering COVID-19 Response Team, has fabricated and produced Automated solar-powered hand washing station machine.

 

 

The machine was unveiled at the Vice-Chancellor’s Conference Room, New Senate Building, Ojo main campus of the state university.

 

 

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun (SAN) has lauded the team, headed by Dr. Nurudeen Raji for the innovation, which he described as response to the university’s contribution to the ongoing fight against the spread of the pandemic.

 

 

The machine, according to him, was produced in partnership with the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), Victoria Island, Lagos branch, led by Mr. John Audu, an engineer.

 

 

Fagbohun, who thanked NSE for its willingness to partner the Faculty by sponsoring the production of the machine, however, charged the Faculty team to leverage on the partnership to further come up with laudable research and innovations that will stand the test of time and benefit human kind.

 

 

The Vice-Chancellor said: “We must sustain the collaboration which is already in existence between the two institutions. We need to leverage on the Nigeria Society of Engineers to achieve our dreams. We need to have Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NSE for a robust relationship and continuity.” 

 

 

While unveiling and demonstrating the machine, the Dean of the Faculty, Prof. Elkanah Oyetunji, said that the project was a response to the challenges thrown at the Faculty by the university management to come up with cutting-edge innovations to fight the coronavirus pandemic like other institutions.

 

 

According to the Dean, the Automated Solar-Powered Hand Washing Station Machine will no doubt be useful where there is a large number of people.

 

 

On the functions of the machine, the leader of the Faculty of Engineering COVID-19 Research Team, Dr. Raji, noted that the automated solar-powered hand washing station machine does not require to be touched by the user, as it has automatic switch to power it.

 

 

Raji further noted: “The machine uses two small rechargeable batteries which can power the system continuously for a year. The supply of water to the machine was done through a transparent hose and could be connected to either side of the machine while another hose drains used water for proper disposal.”

 

 

According to him, the machine has LED indicators to visually indicate when is charging and when it is working. It has soap dispensers, which can serve 1,000 users at each refill.

 

 

He added that the user of the automated solar-powered hand  washing station machine only needed to stretch his or her hands to the dispenser for soap, and then to the infrared tap for water by keeping the hands close to the sensor for continuous supply of water, while the water stops running automatically when the hands are removed.

The station, he added, would successfully accommodate three users at a time with one meter distance between them.

 

 

