Education

LASU profs, ASUU to gov: Appoint first candidate as VC

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

A group of professors, under the aegis of ‘The Liberators’ at the Lagos State University (LASU), and the university chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU-LASU) Friday appealed to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to appoint the candidate that came first among the three candidates shortlisted by the Selection Committee as the next Vice-Chancellor of the institution.
This was as they said that doing so by the Governor and Visitor to the university would further give credence to the integrity and transparency of the process.
The lecturers made the appeal during a press conference, held at the Conference Hall of the School of Transport, Ojo Campus of the 37-year-old university.
Addressing journalists, the Coordinator of the group, Prof. Adeleke Fakoya, who said the group was not making the call to support any particular candidates, hinted that the appeal had become imperative in order to give LASU the best candidate with a view to sustaining the peace and stability currently being enjoyed in the university.
The group said: “The governor believes in diligence, openness, transparency and integrity, and it is on the basis of this that we recommend that the candidate that comes first of the three shortlisted candidates without consideration for interpersonal relationship, or irrespective of where he or she comes from should be named as the next Vice-Chancellor.
“We also strongly believe that the Visitor in his discretion would not leave the candidate that came first and pick the second or third candidate. And, if the government is to appoint any other candidate, the reason for such should be well stated and acceptable to all stakeholders within and outside the university.”
Meanwhile, stating ASUU’s concern and position, the Chairman, Prof. Ibrahim Bakare, insisted that the candidate should emanate from the list as the candidate who came first in order to avoid the challenges doing otherwise could bring about.
The union, however, listed its expectations from the next Vice-Chancellor to include infrastructure development of the university, welfare of staff and students, peace and stability of the institution, research development and strong financial system, as well as ensuring a leadership that is not only open but also ready to give all members of the university community a sense of belonging.

