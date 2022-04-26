LASU ranked best state varsity

This is cheering news to the management and students of the Lagos State University.

The AD Scientific Ranking for 2022 has ranked the 39-year-old institution the Best State University and the fifth Best University in the country. AD Scientific Index is a ranking system of World universities, based on the cumulative AD Scientific Indices of scholars that each university has to parade.

Basking in the euphoria of the university’s new ranking, members of the university community, however, said efforts of the university management, led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, in positioning LASU as the best university in West Africa, is gradually becoming a reality.

The ranking by the AD Scientific captured the federal, states and private universities in the country. The university’s Director, Research Management and Innovation, Prof. Adejuwon Adeneye, however, described the ranking as good news for the university.

“We are getting better, while we are working assiduously to be the very best with the accelerated efforts by the current university administration to get all academic staff profiles online to showcase to the entire world”, he stated.

