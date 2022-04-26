Education

LASU ranked best state varsity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

This is cheering news to the management and students of the Lagos State University.

 

The AD Scientific Ranking for 2022 has ranked the 39-year-old institution the Best State University and the fifth Best University in the country. AD Scientific Index is a ranking system of World universities, based on the cumulative AD Scientific Indices of scholars that each university has to parade.

 

Basking in the euphoria of the university’s new ranking, members of the university community, however, said efforts of the university management, led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, in positioning LASU as the best university in West Africa, is gradually becoming a reality.

 

The ranking by the AD Scientific captured the federal, states and private universities in the country. The university’s Director, Research Management and Innovation, Prof. Adejuwon Adeneye, however, described the ranking as good news for the university.

 

“We are getting better, while we are working assiduously to be the very best with the accelerated efforts by the current university administration to get all academic staff profiles online to showcase to the entire world”, he stated.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

End ASUU’s strike

Posted on Author with Mahfouz A. Adedimeji

In March, this year, two catastrophes hit the Nigerian education sector. The global Coronavirus pandemic required a serious response from the government and Nigeria, like many other countries, was locked down as part of the measures of curbing the spread of the deadly virus.   At the same time, the Academic Staff Union of Universities […]
Education

UNILAG crisis: Present challenge, opportunity to attain higher level – Prof Ogundipe

Posted on Author Reporter

*Insists he is still the VC Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the embattled Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, has again rejected his removal as the university’s head by its Governing Council. He described his present predicament as an opportunity to attain a higher level. The university’s Governing Council led by its Chairman, Wale Babalakin, had […]
Education

#EndSARS: NECO postpones examination

Posted on Author Reporter

  The National Examination Council (NECO) has announced the reschedule of Paper I Computer Studies Practicals which was to take place on Monday, October 19, 2020 to November 16 2020. This was made known in a statement by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division, NECO, Azeez Sani. Sani said the paper was rescheduled because […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica