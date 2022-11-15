Education

LASU restates commitment to students’ welfare, warns against vices

Again, the Lagos State University (LASU) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello has restated the commitment of her administration and that of the university to the welfare of the students.

This is as she reiterated that the management would continue to ensure that their learning environment remains conducive and competitive, adding that security within and around the university campuses is of paramount importance to the university.

The Vice Chancellor disclosed this during the matriculation of students into the School of Part-Time Studies for the 2021/2022 academic session, where no fewer than 801 students admitted into the various academic programmes took the matriculation oath and allegiance to abide by the institution’s rules and regulations.

While congratulating the fresh students for securing admission to undertake various degree programmes in the citadel of learning, Prof. Olatunji Bello, specially said: “Today’s event is very important because it marks the official enrollment of 801 matriculating students into the Lagos State University’s Part-Time academic programmes, having been found worthy and qualified to become bonafide students of the institution.”

She, therefore, urged the students to take advantage of the conducive learning environment, even as the Vice Chancellor pledged to continue to provide the part-time programme with required support. She also admonished the students on the need to jettison all forms of vices and cult-related  activities as the university has zero tolerance for all forms of vices and misdemeanor.

Also, the Director, Directorate of School of Part-Time Studies, Prof. Oguntola Laguda, in his welcome address, however, noted that as a Directorate, the focus is to key into the objectives of the founding fathers of the university.

 

He urged all the students to shun all forms of vices, ungodly peer-pressure and depraved characters, but to remain forthright in order that at end of their programmes in the university, they would have metamorphosed into positive change agents that would be the pride of the university, the state and the nation in general.

The high point of the ceremony was the signing of the matriculation register by the students after taking the matriculation oath.

 

